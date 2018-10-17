Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Oct 17/18

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Oct 17/18

Aug 25, 2017; Verona, NY, USA; Bruna Ellen fights Veta Arteaga during Bellator 182 at Turning Stone Casino. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 248.5
2 7 Veta Arteaga 69
3 2 Kate Jackson 50
4 3 Juliana Velasquez 47.5
5 4 Emily Ducote 42.5
6 5 Kristina Williams 42
7 6 Valerie Letourneau 37.5
8 8 Anastasia Yankova 30
9 10 Alejandra Lara 27
10 11 Lena Ovchynnikova 26.5
11 12 Ky Bennett 25
12 9 Denise Kielholtz 24.5
13 16 Heather Hardy 13
14 NR Lisa Blaine 4.5
15 19 Rebecca Ruth 4
16 NR Kristi Lopez 0

