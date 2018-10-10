Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Featherweights: Oct 10/18

Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Featherweights: Oct 10/18

Posted by | Oct 10, 2018 | ,

Dec 1, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; Julia Budd (red gloves) looks on prior to fighting Arlene Blencowe (not pictured) during Bellator 189 at Winstar World Casino. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Julia Budd 165.5
2 2 Olga Rubin 47.5
3 6 Arlene Blencowe 47
4 4 Sinead Kavanagh 28.5
5 3 Talita Nogueira 27
6 7 Amber Leibrock 4.5
7 NR Cindy Dandois 0
7 8 Janay Harding 0
7 8 Maria Casanova 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

