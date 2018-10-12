Select Page

Bellator 207: Mitrione vs Bader Results

Bellator 207: Mitrione vs Bader
Oct 11th, 2018
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, Connecticut

Main Card (Paramount, DAZN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Matt Mitrione (13-5)
Ryan Bader (25-5)

Heavyweights:
Sergei Kharitonov (28-7)
Roy Nelson (23-15)

Welterweights:
Lorenz Larkin (19-7)
Ion Pascu (18-8)

Lightweights:
Corey Browning (3-2)
Kevin “Baby Slice” Ferguson Jr. (3-1)

Lightweights:
Carrington Banks (7-1)
Mandel Nallo (6-0)

Prelims (Bellator.com – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Catchweights (175lbs):
Sean Lally (8-3)
Kemran Lachinov (6-2)

Middleweights:
Tim Caron (9-1)
Vinicius de Jesus (5-2)

Featherweights:
Janay Harding (3-3)
Sinead Kavanagh (5-2)

Catchweights (177lbs):
Andre Fialho (9-1)
Javier Torres (10-4)

Flyweights:
Sarah Click (1-2)
Kristi Lopez (2-0-1)

Bantamweights:
Mike Kimbel (1-0)
Alex Potts (1-0)

Flyweights:
Alexandra Ballou (0-0)
Lisa Blaine (2-2)

Welterweights:
Pat Casey (3-0)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Kastriot Xhema (2-1)

