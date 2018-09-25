UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Sept 24/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight/Light Heavy 614 2 2 6 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 598 3 3 3 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 487 4 4 9 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 446 5 5 4 Max Holloway Featherweight 445.5 6 6 5 Georges St-Pierre Middleweight 445 7 7 7 Demetrious Johnson Flyweight 431.5 8 8 Chris Weidman Middleweight 411 9 9 2 Conor McGregor Lightweight 406 10 10 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 404 11 11 Colby Covington Welterweight 391 12 12 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 390 13 13 13 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 384 14 14 14 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 366 15 15 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 343 16 16 Brian Ortega Featherweight 339 17 17 15 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 338 18 18 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 312 19 19 8 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 311 20 63 11 Henry Cejudo Flyweight 296 21 21 Luke Rockhold Middleweight 295 22 22 Jose Aldo Featherweight 287 23 24 Yoel Romero Middleweight 255 24 23 Kevin Lee Lightweight 242.5 25 25 James Vick Lightweight 235 26 26 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 233.5 27 27 Leon Edwards Welterweight 227.5 28 28 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 226 28 28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Flyweight 226 30 31 10 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 218.5 31 32 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 214 32 33 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 211.5 33 34 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 209.5 34 35 Chad Mendes Featherweight 207 35 36 Dan Hooker Lightweight 204.5 36 37 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 202 37 28 Darren Till Welterweight 201 38 38 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 199 39 39 Nate Diaz Lightweight 197 40 40 Anthony Pettis Lightweight 196 41 41 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 194 42 42 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 192 43 58 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 188 44 43 Derek Brunson Middleweight 184.5 45 44 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 184 46 46 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 178.5 47 NR Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 176 48 49 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 175 49 48 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 172 50 101 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 166.5 51 49 John Lineker Bantamweight 164.5 52 78 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 164 53 52 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 161 54 54 Eddie Alvarez Lightweight 159.5 55 68 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 159 56 96 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 158.5 57 62 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 157 58 50 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 156 59 57 Demian Maia Welterweight 154.5 60 58 Brad Tavares Middleweight 153.5 61 60 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 153 62 61 Michael Chiesa Lightweight 151 63 20 Sergio Pettis Flyweight 149.5 64 38 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 149 64 64 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 149 66 53 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 148 67 68 Matt Brown Welterweight 146 68 102 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 144 69 92 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 143 70 69 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 140.5 71 70 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 140 72 71 Darren Elkins Featherweight 138 73 73 Vicente Luque Welterweight 135 74 72 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 134.5 75 51 Mark Hunt Heavyweight 133 76 77 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 130.5 77 75 Neil Magny Welterweight 128 78 76 David Branch Middleweight 127 79 85 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 125.5 80 79 David Teymur Lightweight 124.5 81 51 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 124 82 72 Michael Johnson Featherweight 123 82 82 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 123 84 141 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 122.5 85 82 Paulo Costa Middleweight 120.5 86 84 Paul Felder Welterweight 119.5 87 56 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 119 88 88 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 118.5 89 298 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 118 89 89 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 118 91 193 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 117.5 92 91 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5 93 93 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 115 93 92 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweight 115 95 95 Renato Moicano Featherweight 114.5 96 98 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 113 96 98 Yancy Medeiros Welterweight 113 98 100 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 112.5 99 112 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 112 100 166 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 111 101 103 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 110 102 85 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 109 102 104 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 109 102 104 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 109 105 106 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 108.5 105 106 Jake Matthews Welterweight 108.5 107 90 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 103.5 108 198 Dustin Ortiz Flyweight 103 108 109 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 103 110 111 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 102 110 140 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 102 112 114 Rob Font Bantamweight 101 112 109 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 101 112 NR Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 101 115 116 Mike Perry Welterweight 100.5 116 117 Edson Barboza Lightweight 99.5 117 118 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 98 118 132 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 97 118 119 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 97 120 120 Bryan Caraway Bantamweight 96.5 121 121 Chas Skelly Featherweight 96 121 121 Dan Kelly Middleweight 96 123 123 Alex Garcia Welterweight 95.5 124 225 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 95 124 108 Niko Price Welterweight 95 126 94 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 94.5 126 125 Elias Theodorou Middleweight 94.5 128 130 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 94 129 NR Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 93.5 130 114 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 93 130 121 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 93 130 126 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 93 133 129 Claudio Silva Welterweight 92.5 134 148 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 91.5 134 273 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 91.5 136 132 Josh Emmett Featherweight 91 136 244 James Krause Welterweight 91 138 134 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 89.5 138 134 Uriah Hall Middleweight 89.5 138 134 Ryan LaFlare Welterweight 89.5 138 134 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 89.5 142 138 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 89 142 293 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 89 142 138 Carlos Condit Welterweight 89 145 141 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 87 146 292 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 86 147 164 Mickey Gall Welterweight 84.5 148 340 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 82.5 148 149 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 82.5 150 151 Alan Jouban Welterweight 80.5 151 152 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 79 152 154 Myles Jury Featherweight 78.5 152 154 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 78.5 152 154 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 78.5 155 157 Curtis Millender Welterweight 77 156 193 Jim Miller Lightweight 76.5 156 158 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 76.5 158 159 Clay Guida Lightweight 76 159 160 Alberto Mina Welterweight 75.5 160 161 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 75 161 163 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 74.5 162 165 Abel Trujillo Lightweight 73 163 166 Davi Ramos Lightweight 72.5 163 166 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 72.5 163 166 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 72.5 166 169 Sean Strickland Welterweight 72 167 173 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 71 167 173 Tom Breese Middleweight 71 167 173 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 71 170 173 Ray Borg Flyweight 70 171 180 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 69 172 180 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 67.5 172 184 Jordan Mein Welterweight 67.5 174 186 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 67 175 187 Alan Patrick Lightweight 66.5 175 187 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 66.5 175 187 Cat Zingano Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 66.5 178 NR Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 66 178 190 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 66 178 149 Warlley Alves Welterweight 66 181 205 Eryk Anders Light Heavyweight 65.5 181 152 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 65.5 183 177 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 65 184 NR Ryan Hall Lightweight 64.5 185 193 Ulka Sasaki Flyweight 64 185 190 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 64 187 196 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 63.5 187 198 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 63.5 187 198 Stevie Ray Lightweight 63.5 190 202 Arnold Allen Featherweight 63 191 205 Tim Means Welterweight 62.5 192 207 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 62 193 209 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 61.5 194 170 Andre Fili Featherweight 61 194 210 Jason Knight Featherweight 61 194 210 Randy Brown Welterweight 61 197 181 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 60.5 198 181 Kajan Johnson Lightweight 60 198 170 Ben Saunders Welterweight 60 198 250 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 60 201 212 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 59.5 202 126 John Moraga Flyweight 59 203 242 Walt Harris Heavyweight 58.5 204 218 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 57.5 204 214 Danny Roberts Welterweight 57.5 206 216 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 57 206 196 Desmond Green Lightweight 57 206 216 Chad Laprise Welterweight 57 209 313 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 56.5 209 214 John Makdessi Lightweight 56.5 211 179 C.B. Dollaway Middleweight 56 211 220 Li Jingliang Welterweight 56 211 220 Zak Cummings Welterweight 56 211 220 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 56 215 308 Sage Northcutt Welterweight 55.5 215 198 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 55.5 217 183 John Dodson Bantamweight 55 217 224 Nicco Montano Women’s Flyweight 55 219 216 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 54.5 219 293 Alex Perez Flyweight 54.5 219 205 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 54.5 222 161 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 54 223 228 Yushin Okami Welterweight 53.5 224 229 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 53 224 223 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 53 224 229 Zak Ottow Welterweight 53 224 274 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 53 228 141 Renan Barao Bantamweight 52.5 228 340 Darren Stewart Middleweight 52.5 228 235 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 52.5 228 235 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 52.5 232 250 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 52 233 216 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweight 51 233 285 Drew Dober Lightweight 51 233 238 Polo Reyes Lightweight 51 233 238 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 51 237 207 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 50.5 238 213 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 50 238 NR Khalild Murtazaliev Middleweight 50 238 NR Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 50 241 236 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 49.5 241 244 Tony Martin Welterweight 49.5 243 225 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 48 243 247 Gilbert Melendez Featherweight 48 243 391 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 48 246 229 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 47.5 246 250 Manny Bermudez Bantamweight 47.5 246 250 Song Yadong Bantamweight 47.5 246 250 Nik Lentz Lightweight 47.5 246 250 Trevin Giles Middleweight 47.5 246 250 Song Kenan Welterweight 47.5 252 NR Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 47 253 258 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 46 254 229 Jon Tuck Lightweight 45.5 255 383 Jordan Johnson Middleweight 44.5 256 257 Tim Elliott Bantamweight 43.5 256 238 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 43.5 256 261 Ben Nguyen Flyweight 43.5 256 261 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 43.5 260 266 Alex Caceres Featherweight 42 260 266 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 42 262 268 Rick Glenn Featherweight 41.5 263 269 Bobby Green Lightweight 40.5 264 367 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 40 264 NR Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 40 266 271 Jack Marshman Welterweight 39.5 267 272 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 39 268 274 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 38 268 274 Russell Doane Bantamweight 38 268 274 Alex Morono Welterweight 38 268 274 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 38 272 280 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 37.5 273 258 Thiago Alves Welterweight 37 274 282 Dennis Bermudez Featherweight 36 274 282 Shane Burgos Featherweight 36 274 282 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 36 277 242 Hector Lombard Middleweight 35 278 261 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 34.5 278 287 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 34.5 278 287 Poliana Botelho Women’s Strawweight 34.5 281 287 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 33.5 281 291 Ryan Janes Middleweight 33.5 283 293 Cub Swanson Featherweight 32.5 283 287 Wilson Reis Flyweight 32.5 283 280 Luis Henrique Light Heavyweight 32.5 283 293 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 32.5 283 340 Geoff Neal Welterweight 32.5 288 298 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 32 288 298 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 32 288 298 Lando Vannata Lightweight 32 288 298 Max Griffin Welterweight 32 292 305 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 31.5 292 305 Justin Willis Heavyweight 31.5 292 305 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweight 31.5 295 308 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 31 296 NR Andre Ewell Bantamweight 30 296 312 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 296 424 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 30 296 312 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 30 300 314 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 29.5 300 314 Danny Henry Featherweight 29.5 300 314 Julio Arce Featherweight 29.5 300 314 Cyril Asker Heavyweight 29.5 300 314 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 29.5 305 319 Damian Stasiak Bantamweight 29 305 340 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 29 307 321 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 28.5 308 300 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 28 308 330 Alex White Lightweight 28 310 340 Petr Yan Bantamweight 27.5 310 325 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 27.5 312 322 Humberto Bandenay Featherweight 27 312 329 Jake Collier Light Heavyweight 27 314 330 Brett Johns Bantamweight 26.5 314 322 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 26.5 314 330 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 26.5 314 330 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 26.5 318 335 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 26 318 335 Amanda Cooper Women’s Strawweight 26 320 335 Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweight 25.5 320 338 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 25.5 320 319 George Sullivan Welterweight 25.5 323 340 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 25 323 367 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweight 25 323 328 Dan Ige Featherweight 25 323 340 Raoni Barcelos Featherweight 25 323 340 Shane Young Featherweight 25 323 340 Mark De La Rosa Flyweight 25 323 340 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 25 323 NR Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 25 323 340 Devin Powell Lightweight 25 323 340 Luis Pena Lightweight 25 323 364 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 25 323 340 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 25 323 340 Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 25 336 360 Jared Gordon Lightweight 24.5 337 361 Patrick Williams Bantamweight 24 337 NR Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 24 337 361 Junior Albini Heavyweight 24 340 363 Justin Scoggins Flyweight 23.5 341 364 Gray Maynard Lightweight 23 341 364 JJ Aldich Women’s Strawweight 23 343 367 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 22.5 343 367 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 22.5 343 335 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 22.5 343 310 Jose Torres Flyweight 22.5 343 367 Joseph Morales Flyweight 22.5 343 340 Roberto Sanchez Flyweight 22.5 343 367 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 22.5 343 367 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 22.5 343 338 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 343 367 Jordan Rinaldi Lightweight 22.5 343 340 Charles Byrd Middleweight 22.5 343 367 Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5 343 367 Karl Roberson Middleweight 22.5 343 340 Markus Perez Middleweight 22.5 343 367 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweight 22.5 343 395 Luan Chagas Welterweight 22.5 343 367 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 22.5 343 367 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 22.5 343 367 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 22.5 343 392 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 22.5 343 367 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strawweight 22.5 343 367 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 22.5 365 387 Jessica Rose-Clark Women’s Flyweight 22 365 387 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 22 367 392 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 21 367 388 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 21 369 395 Martin Bravo Featherweight 20 369 395 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweight 20 369 401 Brad Scott Welterweight 20 372 398 Artem Lobov Featherweight 19.5 373 399 Matt Schnell Flyweight 19 374 391 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 18.5 375 401 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 18 375 401 Marco Beltran Flyweight 18 375 401 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 18 375 401 Lyman Good Welterweight 18 379 405 Alvaro Herrera Lightweight 17.5 380 407 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 380 407 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 17 383 409 Court McGee Welterweight 16.5 383 407 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 16 383 410 Mizuto Hirota Lightweight 16 383 410 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 16 386 414 Henry Briones Bantamweight 15 387 415 Ross Pearson Lightweight 14.5 387 446 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 14.5 387 415 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 14.5 390 418 Jonathan Wilson Middleweight 14 390 418 Trevor Smith Middleweight 14 390 418 Luke Jumeau Welterweight 14 390 418 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 14 390 410 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 14 395 422 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 13.5 396 415 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 13 397 423 Nick Hein Lightweight 12.5 398 424 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 11.5 399 399 Erik Koch Lightweight 11 400 480 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 10 400 426 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 10 400 426 Lauren Mueller Women’s Flyweight 10 400 426 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Flyweight 10 404 429 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 9.5 404 429 Rolando Dy Featherweight 9.5 404 429 Juliana Lima Women’s Strawweight 9.5 407 432 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweight 9 407 431 Adam Milstead Light Heavyweight 9 407 438 Sultan Aliev Welterweight 9 407 432 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 9 411 484 Jarred Brooks Flyweight 8.5 411 437 Mark Godbeer Heavyweight 8.5 413 NR Christos Giagos Lightweight 8 413 432 Emil Meek Welterweight 8 415 443 Justine Kish Women’s Strawweight 7.5 416 438 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweight 7 417 446 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 5 417 446 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 5 417 495 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 5 417 446 Brad Katona Featherweight 5 417 446 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 5 417 495 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 5 417 446 Nad Narimani Featherweight 5 417 446 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 5 417 446 Steven Peterson Featherweight 5 417 446 Wang Guan Featherweight 5 417 446 Said Nurmagomedov Flyweight 5 417 NR Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 5 417 NR Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 5 417 446 John Gunther Lightweight 5 417 446 Mike Trizano Lightweight 5 417 446 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5 417 446 Mike Jackson Welterweight 5 417 446 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 5 417 446 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 5 417 446 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Strawweight 5 417 NR Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 5 417 446 Nadia Kassem Women’s Strawweight 5 417 446 Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 5 440 469 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4.5 440 469 Gavin Tucker Bantamweight 4.5 440 469 Mads Burnell Featherweight 4.5 440 469 Eric Shelton Flyweight 4.5 440 469 Naoki Inoue Flyweight 4.5 440 469 Arjan Singh Bhullar Heavyweight 4.5 440 469 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 4.5 440 469 Felipe Silva Lightweight 4.5 440 469 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 4.5 440 469 Thibault Gouti Lightweight 4.5 440 446 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 4.5 440 469 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 4.5 440 469 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 4.5 453 484 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4 453 469 Brandon Davis Featherweight 4 453 484 Joby Sanchez Flyweight 4 453 484 Daichi Abe Welterweight 4 453 469 Frank Camacho Welterweight 4 453 484 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweight 4 459 491 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 3.5 460 493 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 3 461 494 Josh Burkman Welterweight 2.5 462 NR Jin Soo Son Bantamweight 0 462 495 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweight 0 462 495 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 0 462 495 Terrion Ware Bantamweight 0 462 495 Wuliji Buren Bantamweight 0 462 495 Austin Arnett Featherweight 0 462 495 Bharat Kandare Featherweight 0 462 495 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 0 462 495 Jay Cucciniello Featherweight 0 462 495 Khalid Taha Featherweight 0 462 495 Kurt Holobaugh Featherweight 0 462 495 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 462 495 Matt Sayles Featherweight 0 462 495 Mike Santiago Featherweight 0 462 495 Tyler Diamond Featherweight 0 462 495 Ashkan Mokhtarian Flyweight 0 462 495 Elias Garcia Flyweight 0 462 495 Allen Crowder Heavyweight 0 462 495 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 0 462 495 Hu Yaozong Heavyweight 0 462 495 Rashad Coulter Heavyweight 0 462 480 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 462 480 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 0 462 480 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 0 462 495 Allan Zuniga Lightweight 0 462 NR B.J. Penn Lightweight 0 462 495 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 0 462 NR Craig White Lightweight 0 462 495 Dan Moret Lightweight 0 462 495 Matt Frevola Lightweight 0 462 NR Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 462 495 John Phillips Middleweight 0 462 495 Kevin Holland Middleweight 0 462 495 Tim Williams Middleweight 0 462 495 Brian Camozzi Welterweight 0 462 495 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 0 462 495 CM Punk Welterweight 0 462 495 Craig White Welterweight 0 462 495 David Zawada Welterweight 0 462 495 Hector Aldana Welterweight 0 462 NR Luigi Vendramini Welterweight 0 462 495 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 0 462 495 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 0 462 495 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 0 462 495 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0 462 NR Stefan Sekulic Welterweight 0 462 495 Barb Honchak Women’s Flyweight 0 462 495 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 0 462 495 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweight 0 462 495 Melinda Fabian Women’s Flyweight 0 462 495 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 0 462 495 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 0 462 495 Veronica Macedo Women’s Flyweight 0 462 495 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 0 462 495 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 0 462 495 Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 0 462 495 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 0 462 495 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 0 462 495 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght 0 462 495 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 0 462 495 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweight 0 462 495 Maia Stevenson Women’s Strawweight 0

