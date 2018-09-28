UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Sept 28/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 1 Daniel Cormier 614 2 2 2 Stipe Miocic 446 3 3 7 Alistair Overeem 199 4 13 9 Aleksei Oleinik 166.5 5 5 3 Derrick Lewis 164 6 7 5 Francis Ngannou 156 7 8 6 Alexander Volkov 153 8 6 11 Mark Hunt 133 9 9 4 Curtis Blaydes 125.5 10 10 8 Junior dos Santos 119 11 11 12 Tai Tuivasa 112.5 12 12 10 Marcin Tybura 112 13 19 13 Shamil Abdurakhimov 89 14 15 Walt Harris 58.5 15 14 14 Andrei Arlovski 54 16 16 15 Stefan Struve 50 17 18 Adam Wieczorek 34.5 18 20 16 Justin Willis 31.5 19 21 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30 20 22 Cyril Asker 29.5 21 23 Chris De La Rocha 25 22 24 Junior Albini 24 23 25 Daniel Spitz 22.5 23 25 Marcelo Golm 22.5 25 27 Chase Sherman 18.5 26 NR Augusto Sakai 5 27 29 Arjan Singh Bhullar 4.5 28 30 Allen Crowder 0 28 30 Blagoy Ivanov 0 28 30 Hu Yaozong 0 28 30 Rashad Coulter 0

Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings

