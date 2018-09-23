UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders Fighters Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Minotouro got his first win inside the octagon in almost a year and a half, and subsequently was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 9,485

Gate: N/A

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: $257,000 ($121,000 to show, $81,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Oliveira: $174,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Santos: $164,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thales Leites: $134,000 ($57,000 to show, $57,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Oliveira: $114,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francisco Trinaldo: $95,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eryk Anders: $72,000 ($18,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hector Lombard: $72,000 ($62,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sam Alvey: $65,000 ($50,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Evan Dunham: $55,000 ($40,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sergio Moraes: $54,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Renan Barao: $52,100 ($53,000 to show, $15,900 fine for missing weight, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Ewell: $39,400 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $15,900 from Barao for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Saunders: $36,000 ($26,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chase Sherman: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Spann: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Augusto Sakai: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mayra Bueno Silva: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Livia Renata Souza: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Randa Markos: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luis Henrique: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gillian Robertson: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Christos Giagos: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Chambers: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlo Pedersoli Jr: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marina Rodriguez: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Luigi Vendramini: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)