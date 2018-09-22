Select Page

The Livest Dog at UFC Sao Paulo: Ben Saunders

Posted by | Sep 22, 2018 | ,

The Livest Dog at UFC Sao Paulo: Ben Saunders

Jun 1, 2018; Utica, NY, USA; Ben Saunders (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Ben Ellenberger (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Adirondack Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Ben Saunders

Opponent: Sergio Moraes

Odds: +245 (bet $100 to win $245)

If you’re looking for a reason to bet against Ben Saunders, it usually isn’t hard to find one. Everyone can point to issues with most journeymen, which seems to be the name we’d use for him now given his three-stint, 15-fight UFC career. However, this time there’s a reason to bet on him as well.

Ben Saunders surprisingly does well with big bodied fighters who like to try to use their size to their advantage. Jake Ellenberger tried to impose his size against the cage against him and wound up eating a knee to the body. Court McGee tried to muscle him to the floor and make it a grappling contest, and was stuffed nearly every time. Jacob Volkmann did get it to the floor and was promptly slapped with an armbar.

Sergio Moraes’s style isn’t quite like any of them, but it also isn’t like the lean distance strikers that have given Saunders trouble in the past (Jouban, Lima, Swick). So, if Saunders can continue to use his awkward length to stymie the size and pressure of a bigger fighter, this becomes a very winnable fight for him.

Ben Saunders vs Sergio Moraes odds - BestFightOdds

2018 Totals

Record: 13-14
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $646
Return on Investment: 24%

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Livest Dog at UFC Sao Paulo: Ben Saunders



Related Posts

UFC Fight Night 137: 4 Tightest Betting Lines

UFC Fight Night 137: 4 Tightest Betting Lines

September 22, 2018

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Tenshin Nasukawa, ten other bouts confirmed for RIZIN 13

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Tenshin Nasukawa, ten other bouts confirmed for RIZIN 13

August 24, 2018

LFA 48 Video Highlights

LFA 48 Video Highlights

September 8, 2018

XFN 352 Confirmed for 4-Fight Card on UFC Fight Pass, Full Details…

XFN 352 Confirmed for 4-Fight Card on UFC Fight Pass, Full Details…

September 20, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino