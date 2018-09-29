MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Sept 29/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Edmen Shahbazyan (7-0) vs Darren Stewart (9-3) – TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30th

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (25-11) vs Tyson Pedro (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 1st

Mark Hunt (13-13-1) vs Justin Willis (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 1st

Brad Katona (7-0) vs Matthew Lopez (10-3) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th

Carlos Condit (30-12) vs Michael Chiesa (14-4) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th

Bellator

Lightweight Championship: Brent Primus (8-0) vs Michael Chandler (18-4) – Bellator 210 – Dec 14th