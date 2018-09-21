Select Page

Conor McGregor Inks New 8-Fight Deal With The UFC

Posted by | Sep 21, 2018 | ,

Conor McGregor Inks New 8-Fight Deal With The UFC

Sep 20, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Conor McGregor holds up a bottle of whiskey during a press conference for UFC 229 at Radio City Music Hall. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Rejoice Conor McGregor fans – he isn’t riding off into the sunrise anytime soon.  The Irish superstar recently signed a new eight-fight contract with the UFC, ESPN reports.

“It’s not hard to do a deal with Conor McGregor because we know what he’s worth,” UFC president Dana White told ESPN.

A unique feature of the new contract, which kicks in at UFC 229 in his main event fight against current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is that McGregor’s new whiskey brand, Proper Whiskey, will be a sponsor at every UFC event that McGregor fights on.  And will the logo of the whiskey be on the UFC canvas?

“You bet your bollocks it is,” McGregor said at the UFC 229 press conference today.  “On the canvas. On the canvas. Like [Nurmagomedov’s] blood will be on the canvas.”

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Conor McGregor Inks New 8-Fight Deal With The UFC



Related Posts

Kylie O’Hearn Earns 1st Rd. Submission in Pro Debut at Cage Titans 40

Kylie O’Hearn Earns 1st Rd. Submission in Pro Debut at Cage Titans 40

August 25, 2018

2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: August Update

2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: August Update

August 28, 2018

LFA 48 Video Highlights

LFA 48 Video Highlights

September 8, 2018

RIZIN CONFESSIONS #20: RIZIN 11

RIZIN CONFESSIONS #20: RIZIN 11

August 24, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino