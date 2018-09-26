Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Sept 26/18

Oct 6, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; Darrion Caldwell (blue gloves) reacts to fight against Eduardo Dantas (red gloves) during Bellator 184 at Winstar World Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 417
2 NR Darrion Caldwell 327
3 2 Daniel Straus 201.5
4 3 Pat Curran 164.5
5 4 Emmanuel Sanchez 151.5
6 5 Daniel Weichel 132
7 6 A.J. McKee 111.5
8 8 Aaron Pico 67.5
9 16 Adam Borics 55.5
10 9 Tywan Claxton 51.5
11 10 Brian Moore 50
12 11 Gaston Bolanos 47.5
13 13 Noad Lahat 42.5
13 13 Sam Sicilia 42.5
15 NR Daniel Carey 39
16 15 Henry Corrales 36
17 17 Justin Lawrence 31
18 18 Chinzo Machida 30.5
19 19 Don Shainis 29.5
20 20 Mike Trizano 27.5
21 20 Natanial Parisi 25
21 20 Scott Clymer 25
23 20 Aaron Webb 22.5
24 NR Cris Lencioni 20
25 26 Robbie Peralta 18.5
26 28 Juan Archuleta 14.5
27 27 John Teixeira 13
28 34 Jeremiah Labiano 12.5
29 29 Kester Mark 5
30 32 Giorgio Belsanti 4.5
30 32 Jonathan Bowman 4.5
32 34 Jose Antonio Perez 0
32 NR Josenaldo Silva 0
32 34 Teodor Nikolov 0
32 34 Thomas Lopez 0

Check back next Wednesday for our bantamweight rankings 


Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

