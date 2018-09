Rampage Jackson howled his way to the biggest payday at UFC 206.

Only main card fighter info released thus far – first reported by MMA Fighting.

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson: $300,000

Wanderlei Silva: $200,000

Gegard Mousasi: $150,000

Rory MacDonald: $150,000

Douglas Lima: $130,000

Aaron Pico: $80,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus)

Andrey Koreshkov: $55,000

Leandro Higo: $14,000