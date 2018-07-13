Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: July 13/18

Posted by | Jul 13, 2018 | ,

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: July 13/18

Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Colby Covington (blue gloves) defeats Rafael Dos Anjos (red gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5
2 4 2 Colby Covington 391
3 2 6 Robbie Lawler 390
4 3 4 Rafael dos Anjos 343
5 5 7 Kamaru Usman 233.5
6 17 12 Leon Edwards 227.5
7 6 3 Darren Till 226
8 7 10 Jorge Masvidal 202
9 8 5 Stephen Thompson 192
10 9 11 Santiago Ponzinibbio 184
11 10 8 Demian Maia 154.5
12 11 15 Alex Oliveira 150.5
13 13 14 Gunnar Nelson 147
14 14 Matt Brown 146
15 15 Vicente Luque 135
16 16 9 Neil Magny 128
17 NR Paul Felder 119.5
18 12 13 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 118
19 17 Yancy Medeiros 113
20 22 Jake Matthews 108.5
21 39 Mike Perry 100.5
22 20 Alex Garcia 95.5
23 23 Michel Prazeres 93
24 24 Claudio Silva 92.5
25 25 Bryan Barberena 91
26 26 Ryan LaFlare 89.5
27 27 Carlos Condit 89
28 28 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 87.5
29 29 Sergio Moraes 87
30 19 Jake Ellenberger 85
31 30 Warlley Alves 82.5
32 31 Alan Jouban 80.5
33 33 Siyar Bahadurzada 78.5
34 32 Curtis Millender 77
35 34 Niko Price 77
36 35 Alberto Mina 75.5
36 36 Mickey Gall 73.5
38 37 Peter Sobotta 72.5
38 39 Sean Strickland 72
40 57 Ben Saunders 71.5
41 41 Randy Brown 69.5
42 37 Belal Muhammad 69
43 42 Diego Sanchez 68.5
43 43 Keita Nakamura 67
45 44 Nordine Taleb 66
46 44 Ramazan Emeev 66
47 46 Abdul Razak Alhassan 65
48 47 Tim Means 62.5
48 48 Danny Roberts 60.5
50 49 Zak Ottow 59.5
51 51 Jordan Mein 58.5
52 52 Chad Laprise 57
53 49 Li Jingliang 56
54 53 Zak Cummings 56
56 54 Yushin Okami 53.5
57 55 Drew Dober 53
58 58 Tony Martin 49.5
59 71 Song Kenan 47.5
59 59 Thiago Alves 46
61 60 Alex Morono 43
62 60 Alexander Yakovlev 43
63 62 Jack Marshman 39.5
64 64 Mike Pyle 35
65 65 Hyun Gyu Lim 34
66 67 Joe Proctor 32
67 63 Max Griffin 32
68 NR Sage Northcutt 31
69 68 Tarec Saffiedine 31
70 69 George Sullivan 30.5
70 66 Shinsho Anzai 29
72 70 Geoff Neal 25
73 71 Muslim Salikhov 25
73 73 Bojan Velickovic 23
75 74 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5
76 74 Luan Chagas 22.5
77 76 Brad Scott 20
78 77 Lyman Good 18
79 78 Dominique Steele 17.5
80 79 Court McGee 16.5
80 80 Luke Jumeau 14
82 81 Emil Meek 9
83 81 Sultan Aliev 9
83 83 Nico Musoke 7
85 84 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 5
85 NR Mike Jackson 5
85 84 Sheldon Westcott 5
85 86 Frank Camacho 4.5
89 86 Jessin Ayari 4.5
90 86 Nathan Coy 4.5
91 86 Daichi Abe 4
91 90 Dhiego Lima 3
91 91 Josh Burkman 2.5
91 92 Brian Camozzi 0
91 NR Chance Rencountre 0
91 NR CM Punk 0
91 92 Craig White 0
91 NR Hector Aldana 0
91 92 Oliver Enkamp 0
91 92 Ricky Rainey 0
91 92 Sabah Homasi 0
91 92 Salim Touahri 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: July 13/18



Related Posts

LFA’s Christian Aguilera on Matthew Frincu Fight: “Someone’s Going to Get Finished”

LFA’s Christian Aguilera on Matthew Frincu Fight: “Someone’s Going to Get Finished”

June 19, 2018

UFC 226: Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis Fight Recap, Photos & Fight Video

UFC 226: Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis Fight Recap, Photos & Fight Video

July 8, 2018

50 Part Series of the History of MMA in United States: Connecticut

50 Part Series of the History of MMA in United States: Connecticut

July 8, 2018

Alex Ortiz Discusses Professional Debut at Premier FC 26

Alex Ortiz Discusses Professional Debut at Premier FC 26

June 27, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino