UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: July 16/18

Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dan Hooker (red gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (blue gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Tony Ferguson 384
2 2 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 311
3 3 6 Kevin Lee 282
4 4 12 James Vick 235
5 5 11 Al Iaquinta 226
6 11 15 Dan Hooker 204.5
7 6 5 Dustin Poirier 203
8 9 9 Anthony Pettis 196
9 7 4 Eddie Alvarez 182
9 7 Islam Makhachev 182
11 12 16 Francisco Trinaldo 153.5
12 10 13 Michael Chiesa 151
13 13 Beneil Dariush 149
14 15 David Teymur 124.5
15 16 Mairbek Taisumov 119
16 17 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 118
17 24 Charles Oliveira 117
18 18 Gregor Gillespie 116.5
19 19 Leonardo Santos 101.5
20 20 7 Edson Barboza 99.5
21 21 Rustam Khabilov 91.5
22 22 Carlos Diego Ferreira 87
23 25 Evan Dunham 85.5
24 27 Kajan Johnson 77
25 22 Clay Guida 76
26 28 Abel Trujillo 73
27 29 Davi Ramos 72.5
27 29 Joe Lauzon 72.5
29 26 Gilbert Burns 71
30 31 14 Alexander Hernandez 70
31 32 Alan Patrick 66.5
32 33 Jim Miller 65
33 34 Desmond Green 64
34 35 Chris Gruetzemacher 63.5
34 35 Stevie Ray 63.5
36 37 John Makdessi 57.5
36 37 Vinc Pichel 57.5
38 39 Jon Tuck 53
39 40 Magomed Mustafaev 52
40 41 Polo Reyes 51
41 42 James Krause 49.5
42 38 Nik Lentz 47.5
43 44 Bobby Green 40.5
44 45 Joseph Duffy 37.5
45 43 Gleison Tibau 35
46 50 Drakkar Klose 32.5
47 47 Joaquim Silva 32
47 47 8 Justin Gaethje 32
47 46 Lando Vannata 32
50 49 Dong Hyun Kim 31.5
51 52 Marc Diakiese 30.5
52 53 Alex White 28
53 54 Scott Holtzman 25.5
54 NR Luis Pena 25
55 56 Jared Gordon 24.5
56 57 Damir Hadzovic 22.5
56 57 Jordan Rinaldi 22.5
56 57 Teemu Packalen 22.5
59 60 Andrew Holbrook 22
60 61 Alvaro Herrera 20
60 61 Ross Pearson 20
62 63 Erik Koch 19
63 64 Josh Emmett 17
64 66 Mizuto Hirota 16
65 65 Nick Hein 14.5
66 69 Jason Gonzalez 9
67 NR John Gunther 5
67 NR Mike Trizano 5
69 71 Darrell Horcher 4.5
69 71 Felipe Silva 4.5
69 71 Thibault Gouti 4.5
72 NR Alan Zuniga 0
72 74 Alex Reyes 0
72 74 Claudio Puelles 0
72 74 Dan Moret 0
72 74 Devin Powell 0
72 NR Joe Giannetti 0
72 74 Matt Frevola 0
72 74 Nasrat Haqparast 0
72 NR Richie Smullen 0

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings


