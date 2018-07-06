Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: July 6/18

Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Anthony Smith (blue gloves) defeats Rashad Evans (red gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Daniel Cormier 521
2 2 4 Glover Teixeira 185
3 4 8 Ovince Saint Preux 175
4 3 9 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 166
5 5 2 Alexander Gustafsson 147.5
6 NR Anthony Smith 146
7 6 5 Ilir Latifi 130.5
8 8 3 Volkan Oezdemir 123
9 9 7 Jimi Manuwa 115
10 7 16 Sam Alvey 113.5
11 10 11 Misha Cirkunov 93
12 11 6 Jan Blachowicz 71.5
13 12 12 Dominick Reyes 67.5
14 13 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 63
15 14 Ed Herman 61
15 14 15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 61
17 17 Paul Craig 53
18 16 14 Tyson Pedro 49.5
19 19 10 Corey Anderson 37.5
20 18 Gian Villante 33.5
21 NR Rashad Evans 32
21 20 Steve Bosse 32
23 21 Khalil Rountree 29.5
24 22 Jake Collier 27
25 23 Jared Cannonier 25.5
26 24 Gokhan Saki 25
27 25 Jeremy Kimball 22.5
28 26 Jordan Johnson 22
29 27 13 Patrick Cummins 21
30 28 Aleksandar Rakic 20
31 29 Devin Clark 16
32 30 Adam Milstead 9
33 31 Marcel Fortuna 8
34 32 Abdul-Kerim Edilov 5
35 33 Josh Stansbury 4
36 34 Bojan Mihajlovic 0
36 34 Cody Bochnovic 0
36 34 Magomed Ankalaev 0
36 34 Marcin Prachnio 0
36 34 Mike Rodriguez 0
36 34 Saparbek Safarov 0

Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings

