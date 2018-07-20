Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: July 20/18

Posted by | Jul 20, 2018 | ,

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: July 20/18

July 14, 2018; Boise, ID, USA; Alexander Volkanovski (blue gloves) defeats Darren Elkins (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at CenturyLink Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Max Holloway 445.5
2 2 2 Brian Ortega 339
3 3 3 Jose Aldo 335
4 4 4 Frankie Edgar 214
5 7 Chad Mendes 207
6 5 9 Chan Sung Jung 160
7 8 5 Jeremy Stephens 141
8 30 Alexander Volkanovski 140.5
9 9 8 Ricardo Lamas 140
10 6 11 Darren Elkins 138
11 10 Michael Johnson 137
12 11 Charles Oliveira 120
13 12 12 Mirsad Bektic 102
14 14 Chas Skelly 96
15 15 7 Josh Emmett 91
16 16 Yair Rodriguez 82.5
17 13 14 Myles Jury 78.5
18 17 15 Doo Ho Choi 75
19 18 Gabriel Benitez 74.5
20 19 Andre Fili 71.5
21 20 Arnold Allen 63
22 21 Jason Knight 61
23 22 16 Calvin Kattar 53
24 24 10 Renato Moicano 51
25 25 Gilbert Melendez 48
26 26 13 Zabit Magomedsharipov 47.5
27 27 6 Cub Swanson 47
28 29 Alex Caceres 42
28 31 Makwan Amirkhani 42
30 47 Rick Glenn 41.5
31 22 Dennis Bermudez 36
31 32 Shane Burgos 36
33 33 Enrique Barzola 31.5
34 34 Danny Henry 29.5
34 34 Julio Arce 29.5
36 36 Jimy Hettes 28
37 37 Humberto Bandenay 27
38 38 Cory Sandhagen 25
38 38 Dan Ige 25
38 41 Jared Gordon 25
38 NR Raoni Barcelos 25
38 42 Shane Young 25
43 43 Gray Maynard 23
44 45 Martin Bravo 20
45 46 Artem Lobov 19.5
46 48 Kyle Bochniak 11.5
47 48 Rolando Dy 9.5
48 50 Charles Rosa 8
49 NR Brad Katona 5
49 NR Bryce Mitchell 5
49 53 Steven Peterson 5
49 50 Wang Guan 5
53 50 Brandon Davis 4.5
53 53 Gavin Tucker 4.5
53 53 Mads Burnell 4.5
56 53 Austin Arnett 0
56 53 B.J. Penn 0
56 53 Bharat Kandare 0
56 53 Daniel Teymur 0
56 53 Hakeem Dawodu 0
56 NR Jay Cucciniello 0
56 NR Kurt Holobaugh 0
56 53 Matt Bessette 0
56 53 Mike Santiago 0
56 53 Sheymon Moraes 0
56 NR Tyler Diamond 0
56 53 Wuliji Buren 0

Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: July 20/18



Related Posts

50 Part Series of the History of MMA in United States: Hawaii

50 Part Series of the History of MMA in United States: Hawaii

July 16, 2018

UFC 226 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 226 Embedded Episode 5

July 7, 2018

TUF Undefeated (TUF 27) Finale Fight Card

TUF Undefeated (TUF 27) Finale Fight Card

June 29, 2018

Livest Dog at UFC Boise: Justin Scoggins

Livest Dog at UFC Boise: Justin Scoggins

July 14, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino