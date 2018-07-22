UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith
July 22, 2018
Barclaycard Arena
Hamburg, Germany
UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith Results
Main Card (FS1/TSN2 – 2:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (24-10, #4 ranked light heavyweight)
Anthony Smith (29-13, #6 ranked light heavyweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Glover Teixeira (27-6, #2 ranked light heavyweight)
Corey Anderson (10-4, #19 ranked light heavyweight)
Middleweights:
Vitor Miranda (13-6, #25 ranked middleweight)
Abu Azaitar (13-1-1, 1 NC)
Heavyweights:
Marcin Tybura (16-4, #13 ranked heavyweight)
Stefan Struve (32-10, #16 ranked heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Nasrat Haqparast (8-2, #72 ranked lightweight)
Marc Diakiese (17-4, #51 ranked lightweight)
Welterweights:
Danny Roberts (14-3, #48 ranked women’s welterweight)
David Zawada (16-3)
Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 12:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Nick Hein (14-3, 1 NC, #65 ranked lightweight)
Damir Hadzovic (11-4, #56 ranked lightweight)
Welterweights:
Emil Meek (9-2-1, 1 NC, #82 ranked women’s welterweight)
Bartosz Fabinski (13-2, #80 ranked women’s welterweight)
Featherweights
Khalid Taha (12-1)
Nad Narimani (10-2)
Light Heavyweights:
Justin Ledet (9-0, 1 NC, #24 ranked light heavyweight)
Aleksandar Rakic (8-1, #30 ranked light heavyweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 10:30 am Eastern)
Bantamweights:
Davey Grant (10-3, #49 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Manny Bermudez (10-0, #37 ranked women’s bantamweight)**WINNER by Submission (Triangle Choke) – Round 1 (:59)
Light Heavyweights:
Jeremy Kimball (15-7, #27 ranked light heavyweight)
Darko Stosic (12-1)**WINNER by TKO (Strikes) – Round 1 (3:13)
Bantamweights:
Damian Stasiak (10-5, #29 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Pingyuan Liu (10-5)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
