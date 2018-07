UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith

July 22, 2018

Barclaycard Arena

Hamburg, Germany

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,800-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night card ranking 5,600

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN2 – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (24-10, #4 ranked light heavyweight) vs Anthony Smith (29-13, #6 ranked light heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Glover Teixeira (27-6, #2 ranked light heavyweight) vs Corey Anderson (10-4, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Vitor Miranda (13-6, #25 ranked middleweight) vs Abu Azaitar (13-1-1, 1 NC)

Heavyweights:

Marcin Tybura (16-4, #13 ranked heavyweight) vs Stefan Struve (32-10, #16 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Nasrat Haqparast (8-2, #72 ranked lightweight) vs Marc Diakiese (17-4, #51 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Danny Roberts (14-3, #48 ranked women’s welterweight) vs David Zawada (16-3)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 12:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Nick Hein (14-3, 1 NC, #65 ranked lightweight) vs Damir Hadzovic (11-4, #56 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Emil Meek (9-2-1, 1 NC, #82 ranked women’s welterweight) vs Bartosz Fabinski (13-2, #80 ranked women’s welterweight)

Featherweights

Khalid Taha (12-1) vs Nad Narimani (10-2)

Light Heavyweights:

Justin Ledet (9-0, 1 NC, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs Aleksandar Rakic (8-1, #30 ranked light heavyweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 10:30 am Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Davey Grant (10-3, #49 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Manny Bermudez (10-0, #37 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jeremy Kimball (15-7, #27 ranked light heavyweight) vs Darko Stosic (12-1)

Bantamweights:

Damian Stasiak (10-5, #29 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Pingyuan Liu (10-5)

Betting Odds: