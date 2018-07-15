UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

JDS made a victorious return to the octagon last night in Boise, earning the top payday at UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Idaho State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 5,648

Gate: $591,575

Junior dos Santos: $415,000 ($400,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chad Mendes: $229,000 ($82,000 to show, $82,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sage Northcutt: $165,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Niko Price: $86,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Elkins: $76,000 ($61,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cat Zingano: $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raoni Barcelos: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Liz Carmouche: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kurt Holobaugh: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alejandro Perez: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Blagoy Ivanov: $53,500 ($50,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rick Glenn: $48,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Myles Jury: $46,000 ($36,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eddie Wineland: $46,000 ($31,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dennis Bermudez: $45,000 ($30,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Volkanovski: $40,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marion Reneau: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mark De La Rosa: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zak Ottow: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Scoggins: $24,000 ($19,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Aguiliar: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Said Nurmadomedov: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Randy Brown: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jodie Esquibel: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Elias Garcia: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jennifer Maia: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)