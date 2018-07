UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov

July 14, 2018

CenturyLink Arena

Boise, Idaho

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov Fight Card

Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Junior dos Santos (18-5, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Blagoy Ivanov (16-1-1)

Welterweights:

Sage Northcutt (10-2, #69 ranked welterweight) vs Zak Ottow (16-5, #49 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Dennis Bermudez (17-8, #22 ranked featherweight) vs Rick Glenn (20-5-1, #45 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Randy Brown (10-2, #41 ranked welterweight) vs Niko Price (11-1, 1 NC, #34 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Myles Jury (17-2, #12 ranked featherweight) vs Chad Mendes (17-4, #8 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Cat Zingano (9-3, #9 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Marion Reneau (9-3-1, #4 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Eddie Wineland (23-12-1, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Alejandro Perez (22-6-1, #15 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Darren Elkins (24-5, #7 ranked featherweight) vs Alexander Volkanovski (17-1, #30 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:

Justin Scoggins (11-4, #18 ranked flyweight) vs Said Nurmagomedov (11-1)

Featherweights:

Kurt Holobaugh (17-4) vs Raoni Barcelos (11-1)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Liz Carmouche (10-6, #8 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jennifer Maia (15-4-1, #53 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:

Mark De La Rosa (9-1, #31 ranked flyweight) vs Elias Garcia (3-0)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Aguilar (19-6, #32 ranked women’s strawweights) vs Jodie Esquibel (6-3, #32 ranked women’s strawweights)

