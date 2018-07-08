UFC 226: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier Fight Recap, Photos & Fight Video

And new…….. Daniel Cormier made history tonight in the octagon at UFC 226, knocking out long-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic.

The fight started out pretty fast, with both men landed solid blows on each other and each doing well in the clinch.

And then, while clinching in the center of the octagon nearing the end of Round 1, DC created history – a stiff right on the chin and some brutal ground and pound ended the night early for Miocic.

And then, things got even crazier.