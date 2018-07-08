Select Page

UFC 226 Pick &#039;Em Results

UFC 226 Pick 'Em Results

Congratulations to CDN420  for winning our UFC 226  Pick ‘Em Contest.  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov  on July 14th.  Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Stipe Miocic – 60%
Paulo Costa – 86%
Francis Ngannou – 79%
Michael Chiesa – 86%
Gokhan Saki – 79%

Consensus Overall Record in 2018: 54-39 (58%)


1 CDN420 7
2 larry chaput 6
2 Craig S. 6
4 Vic Rattanasithy 5
4 The MMA Manifesto 5
4 Nathan H. 5
4 Shay Holland 5
4 Ryan A. MacDonald 5
4 Neil H. 5
10 SternFan74 4
10 Jon Doe 4
10 Jordan 4
10 KurtK26 4
10 Scott Wilterdink 4
10 Robert Oakes 4
10 Dave K. 4
10 Michael J. 4
18 Carlos 3
18 J. Stewart Newman 3
20 derek imm 2
20 ryanC 2
20 Cameron Walsh 2
20 James Weise 2
20 Barry Oh 2
25 Brandon Kaplan 1
25 Kyle Peters 1
25 Travis Parsons 1
25 ed 1
25 Frankie Dicristofano 1
25 Zack Abraham 1
25 Devante Sewell 1


2018 Overall Top Ten

The MMA Manifesto 104
1 SternFan74 103
2 Nathan H. 100
3 Neil H. 99
3 Ryan A. MacDonald 99
5 Michael J. 96
6 Dave K. 94
7 CDN420 91
7 Craig S. 91
9 Brandon Kaplan 89
10 derek imm 88

