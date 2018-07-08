Congratulations to CDN420 for winning our UFC 226 Pick ‘Em Contest. Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov on July 14th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Stipe Miocic – 60%
Paulo Costa – 86%
Francis Ngannou – 79%
Michael Chiesa – 86%
Gokhan Saki – 79%
Consensus Overall Record in 2018: 54-39 (58%)
UFC 226 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|CDN420
|7
|2
|larry chaput
|6
|2
|Craig S.
|6
|4
|Vic Rattanasithy
|5
|4
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|4
|Nathan H.
|5
|4
|Shay Holland
|5
|4
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|5
|4
|Neil H.
|5
|10
|SternFan74
|4
|10
|Jon Doe
|4
|10
|Jordan
|4
|10
|KurtK26
|4
|10
|Scott Wilterdink
|4
|10
|Robert Oakes
|4
|10
|Dave K.
|4
|10
|Michael J.
|4
|18
|Carlos
|3
|18
|J. Stewart Newman
|3
|20
|derek imm
|2
|20
|ryanC
|2
|20
|Cameron Walsh
|2
|20
|James Weise
|2
|20
|Barry Oh
|2
|25
|Brandon Kaplan
|1
|25
|Kyle Peters
|1
|25
|Travis Parsons
|1
|25
|ed
|1
|25
|Frankie Dicristofano
|1
|25
|Zack Abraham
|1
|25
|Devante Sewell
|1
2018 Overall Top Ten
|The MMA Manifesto
|104
|1
|SternFan74
|103
|2
|Nathan H.
|100
|3
|Neil H.
|99
|3
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|99
|5
|Michael J.
|96
|6
|Dave K.
|94
|7
|CDN420
|91
|7
|Craig S.
|91
|9
|Brandon Kaplan
|89
|10
|derek imm
|88
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 226 Pick 'Em Results