UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier Results

UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier
July 7, 2018
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier Fight Card
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Heavyweight Championship:
Stipe Miocic – champion (18-2, #1 ranked heavyweight) vs Daniel Cormier (20-1, 1 NC, #1 ranked heavyweight)
Heavyweights:
Francis Ngannou (11-2, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Derrick Lewis (19-5, 1 NC, #9 ranked heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Paul Felder (15-3, #15 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Perry (11-3, #39 ranked welterweight)
Lightweights:
Michael Chiesa (14-3, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Anthony Pettis (20-7, #9 ranked lightweight)
Light Heayweights:
Gokhan Saki (1-1, #26 ranked light heavyweight) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (7-3, #23 ranked light heavyweight)
Prelims (FS1/TSN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights:
Uriah Hall (14-8, #16 ranked middleweight) vs Paulo Costa (11-0, #19 ranked middleweight)
Bantamweights:
Raphael Assuncao (26-5, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Rob Font (15-3, #5 ranked bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Lando Vannata (9-2-1, #46 ranked lightweight) vs Drakkar Klose (8-1-1, #51 ranked lightweight)
Welterweights:
Curtis Millender (15-3, #32 ranked welterweight) vs Max Griffin (14-4, #63 ranked welterweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Dan Hooker (16-7, #11 ranked lightweight) vs Gilbert Burns (14-2, #26 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Jamie Moyle (4-2, #29 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Emily Whitmire (2-2, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)
