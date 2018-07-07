Select Page

UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier Results

UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier
July 7, 2018 
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV’s range between 13,300-6,500 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 9,700

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweight Championship:
Stipe Miocic – champion  (18-2, #1 ranked heavyweight) vs Daniel Cormier  (20-1, 1 NC, #1 ranked heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Francis Ngannou  (11-2, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs  Derrick Lewis  (19-5, 1 NC, #9 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Paul Felder  (15-3, #15 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Perry  (11-3, #39 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Michael Chiesa (14-3, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Anthony Pettis  (20-7, #9 ranked lightweight)

Light Heayweights:
Gokhan Saki  (1-1, #26 ranked light heavyweight) vs Khalil Rountree Jr.  (7-3, #23 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (FS1/TSN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Uriah Hall  (14-8, #16 ranked middleweight) vs Paulo Costa  (11-0, #19 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Raphael Assuncao  (26-5, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Rob Font  (15-3,  #5 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Lando Vannata  (9-2-1, #46 ranked lightweight) vs Drakkar Klose  (8-1-1, #51 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Curtis Millender  (15-3, #32 ranked welterweight) vs Max Griffin  (14-4, #63 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Dan Hooker  (16-7, #11 ranked lightweight) vs Gilbert Burns  (14-2, #26 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Jamie Moyle  (4-2,  #29 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Emily Whitmire  (2-2, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)

