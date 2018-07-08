Select Page

UFC 226: Michael Chiesa vs Anthony Pettis Fight Recap, Photos & Fight Video

Posted by | Jul 8, 2018 | ,

Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michael Chiesa (red gloves) fights Anthony Pettis (blue gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Pettis isn’t universally known as a submission artist – but that should probably change.  Because a few minutes ago, Pettis just tapped out an extremely tough grappler in Michael Chiesa.  That would be Showtime’s tenth career submission victory against only seven (T)KOs.

Chiesa had a nice first round, smothering Pettis with his wrestling and top game. But Pettis was active, fighting hard off of his back, looking for submissions.

Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michael Chiesa (red gloves) fights Anthony Pettis (blue gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The fight swung on this punch right here, early in Round 2:

Which led to this:

And Showtime sends Chiesa up to the welterweight class with a bad taste in his mouth.

Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Anthony Pettis (blue gloves) celebrates beating Michael Chiesa (red gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

