UFC 226: Gokhan Saki vs Khalil Rountree Fight Recap, Photos & Fight Video

The conventional wisdom heading into the Gokhan Saki-Khalil Rountree Jr opener at UFC 226 was Rountree would be playing with fire if he chose to stand and trade with kickboxing legend Saki. Apparently we were all, very, very wrong:

It only took Rountree Jr a little over a minute (1:36 to be exact) to put Saki on rubber legs (which lasted longer than the fight, actually – Saki was wobbly for a bit). And the legend of Gokhan Saki has been extinguished (at least until his next fight).