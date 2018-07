TUF Undefeated (TUF 27) Finale

July 6, 2018

Pearl Theatre

Las Vegas, Nevada

TUF Undefeated (TUF 27) Finale Results

Middleweights (five rounds):(18-5, #11 ranked middleweight (14-3, #40 ranked middleweight TUF 27 Lightweight Finals:(6-0)(6-0)TUF 27 Featherweight Finals:(9-0)(7-0)Featherweights:(13-11, 1 NC, #29 ranked featherweight (12-1, #42 ranked featherweight Women’s Flyweights:(21-15, #21 ranked women’s flyweight (10-4, #21 ranked women’s flyweight Middleweights:(11-1, #42 ranked middleweight (7-1, #43 ranked middleweight Women’s Flyweights:(8-4, #9 ranked women’s flyweight (4-3, #9 ranked women’s flyweight Lightweights:(4-0)(3-0-1)Lightweights:(4-0)(13-0)Featherweights:(9-0)(9-0)Featherweights:(22-8, 1 NC, #53 ranked featherweight (16-7, #53 ranked featherweight Middleweights:(27-9, #32 ranked middleweight (11-0-1, #41 ranked middleweight