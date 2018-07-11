The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters Cast Revealed

Got this in the ol’ inbox today from the UFC:

UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION ROBERT WHITTAKER AND NO. 4 CONTENDER KELVIN GASTELUM TO COACH ‘THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: HEAVY HITTERS’

PREMIERES AUGUST 29th ON FS1

Las Vegas – The highly anticipated 28th season of The Ultimate Fighter® will see UFC® middleweight champion Robert Whittaker coach opposite No. 4 ranked contender Kelvin Gastelum. Following the series, which debuts Wednesday, August 29 on FS1, the two will clash for the middleweight title at a date that will be determined in the near future.

The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters will also feature a dynamic cast of men’s heavyweights and women’s featherweights. Each tournament winner will receive a six-figure UFC contract. Following the series, the live finale will take place on Friday, November 30 at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV.

Whittaker (21-4) won The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes as a welterweight and has gone on to become one of the most successful TUF winners in the UFC. He is the reigning UFC middleweight champion and has claimed five post-fight bonus awards in his last four fights.

Gastelum (16-3, 1 NC) also won The Ultimate Fighter, claiming the middleweight trophy during the 17th season of the show. He has been dominant at 185 pounds, taking out former champions and superstars such as Michael Bisping, Jacare Souza and Tim Kennedy.

Below is a full list of competitors (name, age, professional record and fighting out of):

FEMALE FEATHERWEIGHTS

Leah Letson | 25 | 4-1 | Milwaukee, WI

Larissa Pacheco | 23 | 11-2 | Belem, Brazil

Marciea Allen | 36 | 7-2 | Wood Dale, IL

Pannie Kianzad | 26 | 9-3 | Copenhagen, Denmark

Bea Malecki | 26 | 2-0 | Stockholm, Sweden

Julija Stoliarenko | 25 | 4-2-1 | Kaunas, Lithuania

Katharina Lehner | 28 | 7-1 | Cologne, Germany

Macy Chiasson | 26 | 2-0 | New Orleans, LA

MALE HEAVYWEIGHTS

Ben Sosoli | 28 | 6-2 | Melbourne, Australia

Maurice Greene | 31 | 5-2 | St. Cloud, MN

Michel Batista | 34 | 4-0 | Miami, FL

Juan Francisco Espino Diepa | 37 | 8-1 | Las Palmas, Spain

Justin Frazier | 28 | 10-2 | Cave City, AR

Anderson Da Silva | 31 | 3-0-1 | Sao Paulo, Brazil

Przemyslaw Mysiala | 35 | 22-9-1 | Maidenhead, England

Josh Parisian | 28 | 7-2 | Brighton, MI