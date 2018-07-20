MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: July 20/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Corey Anderson (10-4) vs Glover Teixeira (27-6) – UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith – July 22nd
David Zawada (16-3) vs Danny Roberts (15-3) – UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith – July 22nd
Alvaro Herrera (9-5) vs Devin Powell (8-3) – UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – July 28th
Matt Sayles (7-1) vs Sheymon Moraes (9-2) – UFC 227 – Aug 4th
Jose Torres (8-0) vs Alex Perez (20-4) – UFC 227 – Aug 4th
Marlon Vera (10-5-1) vs Wuliji Buren (9-4) – UFC 227 – Aug 4th
Mickey Gall (4-1) vs George Sullivan (17-6, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25th
Joanne Calderwood (11-3) vs Kalindra Faria (18-7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25th
Jake Ellenberger (31-14) vs Bryan Barberena (13-5) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25th
Cortney Casey (7-6) vs Angela Hill (8-4) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25th
Women’s Flyweight Championship: Nicco Montano (4-2) vs Valentina Shevchenko (15-3) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-2) vs Jessica Andrade (18-6) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th
Carla Esparza (13-5) vs Tatiana Suarez (6-0) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th
Aljamain Sterling (15-3) vs Cody Stamman (17-1) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th
Ryan Benoit (10-5) vs Roberto Sanchez (8-1) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th
Charles Byrd (10-4) vs Darren Stewart (8-3) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th
Geoff Neal (9-2) vs Frank Camacho (21-6) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th
Mark Hunt (13-12-1) vs Aleksei Oleinik (56-11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15th
Merab Dvalishvili (7-4) vs Terrion Ware (17-7) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15th
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (22-8) vs Sam Alvey (33-10-1) – UFC Fight Night 137 – Sept 22nd
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (19-5) vs Belal Muhammad (14-2) – UFC Fight Night 137 – Sept 22nd
Bellator
Ryan Bader (25-5) vs Matt Mitrione (13-5) – Bellator 206 – Oct 12th
Fedor Emelianenko (37-5) vs Chael Sonnen (31-15-1) – Bellator 207 – Oct 13th
Invicta FC
Strawweight Championship: Virna Jandiroba (13-0) vs Janaisa Moranadin (10-1) – Invicta FC 31 – Sept 1st
