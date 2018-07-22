Select Page

Livest Dog at UFC Hamburg: Stefan Struve

Posted by | Jul 22, 2018

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MAY 08: Stefan Struve of the Netherlands celebrates victory over Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva of Brazil after they compete in their Heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night 87 at Ahoy on May 8, 2016 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Name: Stefan Struve

Opponent: Marcin Tybura

Odds: +210 (bet $100 to win $210)

The reason that long odds are set on Stefan Struve every time out are clear – he has issues with using his exceptionally long reach. While people lambaste him for not having the abilities to use his God-given frame, they neglect to see what he has done in his UFC career: beat Big Nog, knocked out Stipe Miocic, knocked out Bigfoot. Sure, he’s dropped a fight or two we thought he should win (see Jared Rosholt), but is that enough to make him a 2-to-1 underdog against a guy who lost to Tim Johnson?

As for his path to victory, there are plenty. His ground game is enough to catch Tybura in a transition. On top of that his strikes are way more powerful than most give him credit for. At this price, it’s at least worth a play.

Marcin Tybura vs Stefan Struve odds - BestFightOdds

2018 Totals

Record: 12-9
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $1025
Return on Investment: 49%

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Livest Dog at UFC Hamburg: Stefan Struve



