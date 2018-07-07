Select Page

Livest Dog at UFC 226: Drakkar Klose

Jul 7, 2018

July 7, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Drakkar Klose (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Marc Diakiese (red gloves) during The Ultimate Fighter Finale at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Drakkar Klose

Opponent: Lando Vannata

Odds: +165 (bet $100 to win $165)

Lando Vannata has received a ton of attention for his crazy strikes. He’s got some really solid spinning attacks and is the most fun kind of video game-esque flashy fighter.

The difference is though, he is not fighting someone who will engage him in that type of fight. Drakkar Klose is an MMA Lab trained fighter who follows a game plan like everyone else on his team. Expect him to force Vannata to fight a grinding fight which does not play into his strengths.

2018 Totals

Record: 10-8
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $759
Return on Investment: 42%

