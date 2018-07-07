Livest Dog at UFC 226: Drakkar Klose

Name: Drakkar Klose

Opponent: Lando Vannata

Odds: +165 (bet $100 to win $165)

Lando Vannata has received a ton of attention for his crazy strikes. He’s got some really solid spinning attacks and is the most fun kind of video game-esque flashy fighter.

The difference is though, he is not fighting someone who will engage him in that type of fight. Drakkar Klose is an MMA Lab trained fighter who follows a game plan like everyone else on his team. Expect him to force Vannata to fight a grinding fight which does not play into his strengths.

2018 Totals

Record: 10-8

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $759

Return on Investment: 42%