Daniel Cormier Early Favorite Over Brock Lesnar

Newly-crowned UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier has opened as an early betting favorite over title challenger, and former champ, Brock Lesnar. Cormier opened as a -145 favorite, meaning he is expected to win this fight 59% of the time. That number has since increased, to -175 (64%).

Lesnar hasn’t stepped into the cage since UFC 200 two years ago. He still has six months remaining on his USADA drug test suspension, so the earliest this fight will take place is January 2019.