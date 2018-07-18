Select Page

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Week 5 Fighter Salaries

Maycee Barber, Domingo Pilarte, and Edmen Shahbazyan were the big winners last night on the fifth installment of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – the trio were the top earning fighters and also snagged UFC contracts

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Maycee Barber: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Domingo Pilarte: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Chibwikem Onyenegecha: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Austin Vanderford: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Edmen Shahbazyan: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jamie Colleen: $5,000

Vince Morales: $5,000

Anthony Adams: $5,000

Angelo Trevino: $5,000

Antonio Jones: $5,000

