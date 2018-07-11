Select Page

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 2, Week 4 Fighter Salaries

Bevon Lewis and Jordan Espinosa were the big winners last night on the fourth installment of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – the duo were the top earning fighters and also snagged UFC contracts

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Kevin Aguilar: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Bevon Lewis: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Ricky Palacios: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jordan Espinosa: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jalin Turner: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Joey Gomez: $5,000

Alton Cunningham: $5,000

Toby Misech: $5,000

Riley Dutro: $5,000

Max Mustaki: $5,000

