Conor McGregor #12 on Forbes Celebrity 100 Earnings List

Despite not participating in his occupation of choice since November 2016, Conor McGregor has been doing pretty good for himself. The Irishman has recently been named the 12th highest earning celebrity in the world on Forbes The Celebrity 100: The World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers.

Forbes reports McGregor earned $99 million during the qualifying period of June 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018. This is mostly due to his massive, money-printing boxing match against Floyd Mayweather last summer, which made more than half a billion dollars in revenue. He also has endorsement deals with the likes of Burger King, Beats by Dre, Monster Energy, and Anheuser-Busch.

Mayweather in #1 in the rankings, earning $285 million, topping George Clooney and Kylie Jenner.