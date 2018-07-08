Brock Lesnar Returns, Will Face Daniel Cormier in Early 2019

The Beast is back. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion, and current WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar is returning to the UFC. He made an in-cage appearance last night at UFC 226 after being called out by new heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Lesnar still has the matter of his USADA suspension, but he has re-entered the drug testing pool, which means the remaining six months of his suspension will expire in January 2019. UFC president Dana White also confirmed that Lesnar’s WWE deal allows him to compete in the UFC.

So, despite the fact that he failed multiple drug tests his last time in the cage (against Mark Hunt at UFC 200), he hasn’t officially won a UFC match in over eight years, and hasn’t stepped in the cage in over two years, Brock Lesnar is getting a title shot. In MMA, this makes sense. (full disclosure: despite all this, I’m looking forward to this fight)