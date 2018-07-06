Select Page

Bellator 201 Fighter Salaries

Posted by | Jul 6, 2018 | ,

Bellator 201 Fighter Salaries

Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane was the star of the show at Bellator 201 last weekend, and fittingly she was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: $50,000

Saad Awad: $46,000

Valerie Letourneau: $38,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus)

Jordan Young: $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)

Juan Archuleta: $25,000

Joey Davis: $25,000

Kerri Anne Melendez: $25,000

Ryan Couture: $24,000

Ed Ruth: $15,000

Alejandra Lara: $15,000

Tyrell Fortune: $15,000

Kristina Williams: $14,000

Robbie Peralta: $10,000

Andy Murad: $5,000

Craig Plaskett: $3,000

Jamal Pogues: $3,000

Giovanni Sarran: $2,500

Jay Jay Wilson: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Jacob Rosales: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Ricky Furar: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Tiani Valle: $2,000

David Conte: $1,200

Joshua Jones: $1,200

Victor Rosas: $1,200

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator 201 Fighter Salaries



Related Posts

Dinis Paiva: From Bitter to Sweet

Dinis Paiva: From Bitter to Sweet

June 14, 2018

Thiago Alves: The Pitbull Ready to Strike Again

Thiago Alves: The Pitbull Ready to Strike Again

June 17, 2018

Taylor Thompson out of Cage Titans 39 Amateur Title Fight

Taylor Thompson out of Cage Titans 39 Amateur Title Fight

June 29, 2018

50 Part Series of the History of MMA in United States: Arkansas

50 Part Series of the History of MMA in United States: Arkansas

July 6, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino