Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
June update: AKA stays on top.
2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: June Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|American Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|7
|0
|2
|0
|20
|2
|2
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.875
|7
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2
|3
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.875
|7
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4
|6
|American Top Team
|0.548
|17
|14
|2
|1
|9
|4
|4
|Strong Style Fight Team
|1.000
|3
|0
|1
|0
|9
|6
|6
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7
|5
|303 Training Center
|0.667
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|8
|16
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Blackzilians
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Constrictor Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|16
|Impact Gym
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Lions High Performance Centre
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Marajo Brothers Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|16
|Ultimate Training Center
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|16
|XLR8 Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|16
|2 Knuckle Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|NR
|4oz. Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Academy of Combat Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|AKS Chorzow
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|6
|Alliance MMA
|0.556
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Arizona Combat Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|18
|NR
|Champions MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Combat Sports Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Core MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|CSW
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Delincuentes MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Elite Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|NR
|Extreme Sanda
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Fighting Eagle
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|NR
|Forge Combat Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Fortis MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Freestyle Fighting Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Frontline Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Gorets MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Gracie Barra Texas
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Gracie Fusion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|James Cooper MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|NR
|K-1 Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Karate Mafia
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|NR
|KHK MMA Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|NR
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Milennia MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|OCS Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Ohana Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Pinnacle MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Piranha Grappling Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|NR
|PMA Super Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Power MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Pura Vida BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Redline Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|72
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.556
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Shark Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Silverback Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Skarbowsky Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|South Shore Sportfighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Team Kaoban
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Team Markos
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Team Renzo Gracie
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Team Sityodtong
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Team Strela
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|The MMA Clinic
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|72
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|18
|NR
|Titan Fighter
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Trident Performance Training
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|72
|Tristar
|0.545
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|Wajyutsu Keisyukai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|War Room MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|White Lotus Dojo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|16
|X-Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|80
|72
|Allstars Training Centre
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|93
|China Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|CM System
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|Corinthians MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|Entram Gym
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|Gracie Barra Portland
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|Higher Level MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|93
|Knoxville MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|Lobo Gym
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|Long Island MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|80
|NR
|Macaco Gold Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|16
|MMA Masters
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|16
|Nova Uniao
|0.500
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|Our Town MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|16
|Peterson Grappler’s
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|Reign MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|Renzo Gracie Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|93
|Roufusport
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|Team Kattar MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|103
|93
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|American Top Team Orlando
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Ascension Athletics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Astra Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Biagtan Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Big Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Budapest Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Bushido Acadamie
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Cave Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Chris Rees Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Chute Boxe
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Dragon Combat
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Epic MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|168
|Factory X
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Fit NHB
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Freestyle Fighting Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|72
|Glory MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Gracie Technics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Gym O
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Hakushinkai Karate
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Hybrid Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Imperio Fight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Legion Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Mash Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Mixed Martial Pro Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|72
|MMA Lab
|0.444
|4
|5
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|MMA Trondheim
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Next Generation
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Octagon MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Okinawa Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Pancrase Gym Sweden
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Pellegrino Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Phalanx MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Pittsburgh Fight Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Planet Eater
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Resilience Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Revolution MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|15
|RVCA Training Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|1
|-2
|103
|93
|Saekson Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|SBG Ireland
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Scorpion Fighting Systems
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Spartan Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|TATA Fight Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Tatsujin Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Team Balance
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Team Capanay
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Team Climb
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Team Curran
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Team Hunt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Team Lionheart
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|168
|Team Quest
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|The Training Lab
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Torture Athletics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Toshido MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Trench Tech
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Vale Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|VFS Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|93
|Vos Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|181
|166
|Jackson-Wink
|0.500
|6
|6
|0
|1
|-3
|181
|166
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|1
|-3
|183
|168
|Evolucao Thai
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|183
|93
|HMC Academy
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|183
|168
|Integrated MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|183
|168
|Lauzon MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|183
|93
|SikJitsu
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|183
|93
|Syndicate MMA
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|183
|168
|Systems Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|183
|93
|Team Oyama
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|183
|93
|Top Notch Fitness
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|183
|168
|Xtreme Couture
|0.375
|3
|5
|0
|0
|-4
|193
|175
|MMA Factory
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|193
|175
|Triple Threat Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|195
|177
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|195
|93
|Team Alpha Male
|0.333
|3
|6
|0
|0
|-6
|197
|179
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.455
|5
|6
|0
|2
|-8
|197
|177
|Kings MMA
|0.167
|1
|5
|0
|0
|-8
