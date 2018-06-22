Select Page

UFC Legend Lyoto Machida Signs With Bellator

Posted by | Jun 22, 2018 | ,

UFC Legend Lyoto Machida Signs With Bellator
May 12, 2018; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil; Vitor Belfort (red gloves) fights Lyoto Machida (blue gloves) during UFC 224 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Another UFC legend has jumped ship to Bellator.  Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Lyoto ‘The Dragon’ Machida has verbally agreed to a multi-fight deal with the UFC’s top competitor, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports.

While you would think that the 40-year-old Machida is on the downside of his career (and you’d probably be correct), he is on a two-fight win streak.  He also leaves the UFC on a very high note, scoring an impressive (and classic Machida) front kick KO of Vitor Belfort last month at UFC 224.

He’ll enter the Bellator cage with a 24-8 record, 16-8 in the UFC octagon.  No word yet on when his first fight will be, as the promotion hasn’t even officially announced his signing yet.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Legend Lyoto Machida Signs With Bellator



Related Posts

Additional bouts announced for ONE: Spirit of a Warrior

Additional bouts announced for ONE: Spirit of a Warrior

June 12, 2018

UFC 225 Pick 'Em Results

UFC 225 Pick &#039;Em Results

June 11, 2018

How Kun Khmer Helped Sok Thy Overcome His Bullies

How Kun Khmer Helped Sok Thy Overcome His Bullies

June 18, 2018

Yoel Romero Misses Weight for UFC 225

Yoel Romero Misses Weight for UFC 225

June 8, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino