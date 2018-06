UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards

June 23, 2018

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Kallang, Singapore

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards Results

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Welterweights (five rounds):(33-10, 1 NC, #12 ranked welterweight (14-3, #17 ranked welterweight Light Heavyweights:(22-11, #4 ranked light heavyweight (7-1, #16 ranked light heavyweight Women’s Flyweights:(8-4, 1 NC, #11 ranked women’s flyweight (12-6, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s flyweight Welterweights:(14-5, #49 ranked welterweight )**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)(6-1, #86 ranked welterweight Bantamweights:(11-5-2,(8-1)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (3:28)Featherweights:(18-9-1, 2 NC, #28 ranked featherweight (10-3, 2 NC, #38 ranked featherweight )**WINNER by KO (Elbow) – Round 2 (4:59)Featherweights:(9-6-1, 1 NC, #48 ranked featherweight (11-4, #53 ranked featherweight )**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (4:40)Welterweights:(13-4, #71 ranked welterweight )**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (4:45)(4-0)Welterweights:(10-2, #66 ranked welterweight (13-3, #22 ranked welterweight )**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 1 (3:44)Women’s Strawweights:(13-1, #17 ranked women’s strawweight (8-1, 1 NC, #25 ranked women’s strawweight )**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)Flyweights:(11-4, #24 ranked flyweight )**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)(11-0, #26 ranked flyweight Flyweights:(7-4, #28 ranked flyweight (20-5-2, #12 ranked flyweight )**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 2 (4:04)Flyweights:(7-2-1, # ranked flyweight )**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)(4-3-2, # ranked flyweight