Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards Results

Posted by | Jun 23, 2018 | ,

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards Results

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards
June 23, 2018 
Singapore Indoor Stadium
Kallang, Singapore

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards Results

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass/Fight Network – 8:00 am Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone  (33-10, 1 NC, #12 ranked welterweight)
Leon Edwards  (14-3, #17 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ovince Saint Preux (22-11,  #4 ranked light heavyweight)
Tyson Pedro  (7-1, #16 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Jessica-Rose Clark  (8-4, 1 NC, #11 ranked women’s flyweight)
Jessica Eye  (12-6, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:
Li Jingliang  (14-5, #49 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Daichi Abe  (6-1, #86 ranked welterweight)

Prelim (UFC Fight Pass – 4:30 am Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Teruto Ishihara  (11-5-2, #36 ranked bantamweight)
Petr Yan  (8-1)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (3:28)

Featherweights:
Felipe Arantes  (18-9-1, 2 NC, #28 ranked featherweight)
Song Yadong  (10-3, 2 NC, #38 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by KO (Elbow) – Round 2 (4:59)

Featherweights:
Rolando Dy  (9-6-1, 1 NC, #48 ranked featherweight)
Shane Young  (11-4, #53 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (4:40)

Welterweights:
Song Kenan  (13-4, #71 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (4:45)
Hector Aldana  (4-0)

Welterweights:
Shinsho Anzai (10-2, #66 ranked welterweight)
Jake Matthews  (13-3, #22 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 1 (3:44)

Women’s Strawweights:
Viviane Pereira  (13-1, #17 ranked women’s strawweight)
Yan Xionan  (8-1, 1 NC, #25 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Flyweights:
Matt Schnell  (11-4, #24 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Naoki Inoue  (11-0, #26 ranked flyweight)

Flyweights:
Jenel Lausa  (7-4, #28 ranked flyweight)
Ulka Sasaki  (20-5-2, #12 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 2 (4:04)

Flyweights:
Yi Jeon Kim  (7-2-1, # ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Melinda Fabian  (4-3-2, # ranked flyweight)

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards Results



Related Posts

The Case for Michael Bisping in the UFC Hall of Fame

The Case for Michael Bisping in the UFC Hall of Fame

May 29, 2018

Thiago Alves: The Pitbull Ready to Strike Again

Thiago Alves: The Pitbull Ready to Strike Again

June 17, 2018

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till Results

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till Results

May 27, 2018

Contender Series Week 1 – Results

Contender Series Week 1 – Results

June 12, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino