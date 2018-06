TUF Undefeated (TUF 27) Finale

July 6, 2018

Pearl Theatre

Las Vegas, Nevada

TUF Undefeated (TUF 27) Finale Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,800-4,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night card ranking 5,900

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN3 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Brad Tavares (18-5, #11 ranked middleweight) vs Israel Adesanya (14-3, #40 ranked middleweight)

TUF 27 Lightweight Finals:

Mike Trizano (6-0) vs Joe Giannetti (6-0)

Featherweights:

Alex Caceres (13-11, 1 NC, #29 ranked featherweight) vs Martin Bravo (12-1, #42 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Roxanne Modafferi (21-15, #21 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Barb Honchak (10-4, #21 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:

Alessio Di Chirico (11-1, #42 ranked middleweight) vs Julian Marquez (7-1, #43 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Montana De La Rosa (8-4, #9 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Rachael Ostovich (4-3, #9 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:

Luis Pena (4-0) vs Richie Smullen (3-0-1)

Featherweights:

Matt Bessette (22-8, 1 NC, #53 ranked featherweight) vs Steven Peterson (16-7, #53 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Gerald Meerschaert (27-9, #32 ranked middleweight) vs Oskar Piechota (11-0-1, #41 ranked middleweight)

Betting Odds: