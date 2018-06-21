Select Page

Mousasi vs MacDonald For Bellator Middleweight Title Set For September

Posted by | Jun 21, 2018 | ,

Mousasi vs MacDonald For Bellator Middleweight Title Set For September

Bellator has booked the biggest fight in their promotion’s history.  Middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi’s first title defense will be against newly-crowned welterweight champ Rory MacDonald.  ESPN was first to report the news.

The fight is expected to go down during Bellator’s September 29th event in San Jose, California.  Both men had publicly asked for the fight, but Bellator brass was coy at first to express their interest in booking it.  Either their opinions changed, or they were holding their cards close to their vest originally.

Since leaving the UFC, Mousasi has gone 2-0 in Bellator, most recently beating Rafael Carvalho for the middleweight strap last month.  MacDonald, meanwhile, is also 2-0 in Bellator, winning the welterweight title this past January from Douglas Lima.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Mousasi vs MacDonald For Bellator Middleweight Title Set For September



Related Posts

Randy Costa talks Professional Debut

Randy Costa talks Professional Debut

June 12, 2018

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Jun 22/18

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Flyweights: Jun 22/18

June 22, 2018

Conor McGregor Helps Floyd Mayweather to Top Ten Wealthy Athletes

Conor McGregor Helps Floyd Mayweather to Top Ten Wealthy Athletes

June 8, 2018

Cameron Hardy: BAMMA’s Young Royal Navy Rising Star

Cameron Hardy: BAMMA’s Young Royal Navy Rising Star

June 14, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino