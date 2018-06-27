Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Episode 3 Fighter Salaries

Antonina Shevchenko and Te’Jovan Edwards were the big winners last night on the third installment of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – the duo were the top earning fighters and also snagged UFC contracts.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Antonina Shevchenko: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Te’Jovan Edwards: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Josh Parisian: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Julian Erosa: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jordan Williams: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jaymee Nievara: $5,000

Austin Tweedy: $5,000

Greg Rebello: $5,000

Jamall Emmers: $5,000

Tim Caron: $5,000