Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Episode 3 Fighter Salaries

Antonina Shevchenko and Te’Jovan Edwards were the big winners last night on the third installment of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – the duo were the top earning fighters and also snagged UFC contracts.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.
Antonina Shevchenko: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Te’Jovan Edwards: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Josh Parisian: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Julian Erosa: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Jordan Williams: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Jaymee Nievara: $5,000
Austin Tweedy: $5,000
Greg Rebello: $5,000
Jamall Emmers: $5,000
Tim Caron: $5,000
