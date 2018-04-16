Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 16/18

Posted by | Apr 16, 2018 | ,

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 16/18

UNIONDALE, NY – JULY 22: Alex Oliveira (L) celebrates after knocking out Ryan LaFlare (R) during their UFC Fight Night welterweight bout at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 22, 2017 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5
2 2 5 Robbie Lawler 390
3 3 3 Rafael dos Anjos 343
4 4 4 Colby Covington 277
5 5 2 Stephen Thompson 226.5
6 6 7 Jorge Masvidal 202
7 7 6 Demian Maia 189
8 8 11 Santiago Ponzinibbio 184
9 9 8 Darren Till 174
10 12 Alex Oliveira 150.5
11 10 12 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 149
12 11 14 Gunnar Nelson 147
13 13 Matt Brown 146
14 14 8 Kamaru Usman 142
15 15 10 Neil Magny 130
16 20 15 Leon Edwards 113
16 17 Yancy Medeiros 113
18 18 Alex Garcia 112.5
19 19 Jake Ellenberger 109
20 21 16 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5
21 22 Jake Matthews 93.5
22 23 Bryan Barberena 91
23 16 13 Carlos Condit 89
24 24 Sergio Moraes 87
25 25 Sean Strickland 86
25 25 Vicente Luque 86
27 27 Alberto Mina 84.5
28 28 Ryan LaFlare 82.5
29 30 Alan Jouban 80.5
30 31 Curtis Millender 80
31 32 Keita Nakamura 77
31 32 Niko Price 77
33 34 Nordine Taleb 76
34 35 Mickey Gall 73.5
35 36 Belal Muhammad 72.5
35 29 Peter Sobotta 72.5
37 37 Mike Perry 72
38 38 Warlley Alves 71.5
39 39 Randy Brown 69.5
40 40 Diego Sanchez 68.5
41 41 Zak Cummings 66
42 42 Abdul Razak Alhassan 65
42 42 Chad Laprise 65
44 44 Tim Means 62.5
45 NR Siyar Bahadurzada 61
46 55 Danny Roberts 60.5
47 45 Li Jingliang 59.5
47 45 Zak Ottow 59.5
49 47 Jordan Mein 58.5
50 NR Yushin Okami 53.5
51 48 Drew Dober 53
51 48 Erick Silva 53
53 NR Tony Martin 51
54 50 Ben Saunders 50
55 51 Thiago Alves 46
56 52 Alex Morono 43
56 52 Alexander Yakovlev 43
56 54 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 43
59 NR Jack Marshman 39.5
60 56 Max Griffin 36
61 57 Mike Pyle 35
62 58 Hyun Gyu Lim 34
63 59 Shinsho Anzai 32.5
64 60 Joe Proctor 32
65 61 Tarec Saffiedine 31
66 62 George Sullivan 30.5
67 63 Geoff Neal 25
67 63 Luan Chagas 25
67 84 Muslim Salikhov 25
67 63 Song Kenan 25
71 66 Tom Breese 24
72 67 Bojan Velickovic 23
73 68 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5
74 70 Lyman Good 18
75 71 Dominique Steele 17.5
76 72 Court McGee 16.5
77 73 Luke Jumeau 14
78 74 Sultan Aliev 10
79 75 Emil Meek 9
80 76 Nico Musoke 7
81 77 Sheldon Westcott 5
82 78 Daichi Abe 4.5
82 78 Frank Camacho 4.5
82 78 Jessin Ayari 4.5
82 78 Nathan Coy 4.5
86 82 Dhiego Lima 3
87 83 Josh Burkman 2.5
88 84 Brian Camozzi 0
88 84 Oliver Enkamp 0
88 NR Ricky Rainey 0
88 84 Sabah Homasi 0
88 84 Salim Touahri 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 16/18



Related Posts

Joe Rogan’s Strange Disappointment in Khabib Nurmagomedov

Joe Rogan’s Strange Disappointment in Khabib Nurmagomedov

April 9, 2018

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje Pick 'Em Results

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje Pick &#039;Em Results

April 15, 2018

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje Fight Card

April 9, 2018

What a UFC Atomweight Division Could Look Like

What a UFC Atomweight Division Could Look Like

April 4, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino