UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Apr 13/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 Georges St-Pierre 445 2 2 5 Chris Weidman 411 3 3 1 Robert Whittaker 373.5 4 4 2 Yoel Romero 308 5 5 6 Kelvin Gastelum 299 6 6 4 Luke Rockhold 295 7 7 7 Michael Bisping 262 8 8 3 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 243 9 9 Tim Boetsch 190 10 10 Anderson Silva 185 11 11 8 Derek Brunson 184.5 12 12 12 Thiago Santos 167.5 13 13 16 Brad Tavares 146 14 14 10 Vitor Belfort 115 15 15 Dan Kelly 113.5 16 16 11 Uriah Hall 110 17 17 Thales Leites 108 18 18 15 Paulo Costa 106.5 19 19 Elias Theodorou 98.5 20 20 13 Lyoto Machida 85 21 21 Antonio Carlos Junior 78.5 22 22 14 Krzysztof Jotko 77.5 23 24 Vitor Miranda 74 24 22 C.B. Dollaway 69.5 25 25 9 David Branch 65 26 27 Anthony Smith 64 27 28 Eryk Anders 62.5 28 29 Omari Akhmedov 61.5 29 31 Gerald Meerschaert 56 30 32 Cezar Ferreira 54 31 33 Rashad Evans 52 32 25 Hector Lombard 50 33 34 Trevin Giles 47.5 34 35 Johny Hendricks 46 34 35 Magnus Cedenblad 46 36 37 Jack Hermansson 45.5 37 38 Eric Spicely 44 38 39 Ramazan Emeev 40 39 41 Ryan Janes 33.5 40 42 Oskar Piechota 29.5 41 43 Alessio Di Chirico 29 42 NR Charles Byrd 25 42 44 Israel Adesanya 25 42 44 Julian Marquez 25 42 44 Karl Roberson 25 46 47 Brad Scott 23.5 47 48 Antonio Braga Neto 20 48 49 Marvin Vettori 18 49 50 Trevor Smith 16.5 50 51 Jonathan Wilson 14 51 52 Andrew Sanchez 11.5 52 54 Marcelo Guimaraes 8 53 55 Darren Stewart 0 53 NR John Phillips 0 53 55 Keith Berish 0 53 55 Markus Perez 0 53 55 Rob Wilkinson 0 53 55 Tim Williams 0

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

