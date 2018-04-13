UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Apr 13/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Georges St-Pierre
|445
|2
|2
|5
|Chris Weidman
|411
|3
|3
|1
|Robert Whittaker
|373.5
|4
|4
|2
|Yoel Romero
|308
|5
|5
|6
|Kelvin Gastelum
|299
|6
|6
|4
|Luke Rockhold
|295
|7
|7
|7
|Michael Bisping
|262
|8
|8
|3
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|243
|9
|9
|Tim Boetsch
|190
|10
|10
|Anderson Silva
|185
|11
|11
|8
|Derek Brunson
|184.5
|12
|12
|12
|Thiago Santos
|167.5
|13
|13
|16
|Brad Tavares
|146
|14
|14
|10
|Vitor Belfort
|115
|15
|15
|Dan Kelly
|113.5
|16
|16
|11
|Uriah Hall
|110
|17
|17
|Thales Leites
|108
|18
|18
|15
|Paulo Costa
|106.5
|19
|19
|Elias Theodorou
|98.5
|20
|20
|13
|Lyoto Machida
|85
|21
|21
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|78.5
|22
|22
|14
|Krzysztof Jotko
|77.5
|23
|24
|Vitor Miranda
|74
|24
|22
|C.B. Dollaway
|69.5
|25
|25
|9
|David Branch
|65
|26
|27
|Anthony Smith
|64
|27
|28
|Eryk Anders
|62.5
|28
|29
|Omari Akhmedov
|61.5
|29
|31
|Gerald Meerschaert
|56
|30
|32
|Cezar Ferreira
|54
|31
|33
|Rashad Evans
|52
|32
|25
|Hector Lombard
|50
|33
|34
|Trevin Giles
|47.5
|34
|35
|Johny Hendricks
|46
|34
|35
|Magnus Cedenblad
|46
|36
|37
|Jack Hermansson
|45.5
|37
|38
|Eric Spicely
|44
|38
|39
|Ramazan Emeev
|40
|39
|41
|Ryan Janes
|33.5
|40
|42
|Oskar Piechota
|29.5
|41
|43
|Alessio Di Chirico
|29
|42
|NR
|Charles Byrd
|25
|42
|44
|Israel Adesanya
|25
|42
|44
|Julian Marquez
|25
|42
|44
|Karl Roberson
|25
|46
|47
|Brad Scott
|23.5
|47
|48
|Antonio Braga Neto
|20
|48
|49
|Marvin Vettori
|18
|49
|50
|Trevor Smith
|16.5
|50
|51
|Jonathan Wilson
|14
|51
|52
|Andrew Sanchez
|11.5
|52
|54
|Marcelo Guimaraes
|8
|53
|55
|Darren Stewart
|0
|53
|NR
|John Phillips
|0
|53
|55
|Keith Berish
|0
|53
|55
|Markus Perez
|0
|53
|55
|Rob Wilkinson
|0
|53
|55
|Tim Williams
|0
Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Apr 13/18