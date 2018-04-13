Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Apr 13/18

Posted by | Apr 13, 2018 | ,

UNIONDALE, NY – JULY 22: Chris Weidman (R) and father Charlie Weidman celebrate Weidman’s submission win during his UFC Fight Night middleweight bout at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 22, 2017 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 Georges St-Pierre 445
2 2 5 Chris Weidman 411
3 3 1 Robert Whittaker 373.5
4 4 2 Yoel Romero 308
5 5 6 Kelvin Gastelum 299
6 6 4 Luke Rockhold 295
7 7 7 Michael Bisping 262
8 8 3 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 243
9 9 Tim Boetsch 190
10 10 Anderson Silva 185
11 11 8 Derek Brunson 184.5
12 12 12 Thiago Santos 167.5
13 13 16 Brad Tavares 146
14 14 10 Vitor Belfort 115
15 15 Dan Kelly 113.5
16 16 11 Uriah Hall 110
17 17 Thales Leites 108
18 18 15 Paulo Costa 106.5
19 19 Elias Theodorou 98.5
20 20 13 Lyoto Machida 85
21 21 Antonio Carlos Junior 78.5
22 22 14 Krzysztof Jotko 77.5
23 24 Vitor Miranda 74
24 22 C.B. Dollaway 69.5
25 25 9 David Branch 65
26 27 Anthony Smith 64
27 28 Eryk Anders 62.5
28 29 Omari Akhmedov 61.5
29 31 Gerald Meerschaert 56
30 32 Cezar Ferreira 54
31 33 Rashad Evans 52
32 25 Hector Lombard 50
33 34 Trevin Giles 47.5
34 35 Johny Hendricks 46
34 35 Magnus Cedenblad 46
36 37 Jack Hermansson 45.5
37 38 Eric Spicely 44
38 39 Ramazan Emeev 40
39 41 Ryan Janes 33.5
40 42 Oskar Piechota 29.5
41 43 Alessio Di Chirico 29
42 NR Charles Byrd 25
42 44 Israel Adesanya 25
42 44 Julian Marquez 25
42 44 Karl Roberson 25
46 47 Brad Scott 23.5
47 48 Antonio Braga Neto 20
48 49 Marvin Vettori 18
49 50 Trevor Smith 16.5
50 51 Jonathan Wilson 14
51 52 Andrew Sanchez 11.5
52 54 Marcelo Guimaraes 8
53 55 Darren Stewart 0
53 NR John Phillips 0
53 55 Keith Berish 0
53 55 Markus Perez 0
53 55 Rob Wilkinson 0
53 55 Tim Williams 0

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

Calendar

