There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 3 Tony Ferguson 384
2 3 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 311
3 3 12 James Vick 235
4 2 11 Al Iaquinta 226
5 6 7 Kevin Lee 212.5
6 5 5 Dustin Poirier 203
7 7 4 Eddie Alvarez 182
7 7 Islam Makhachev 182
9 9 13 Anthony Pettis 179
10 10 10 Michael Chiesa 177
11 11 Francisco Trinaldo 153.5
12 12 16 Beneil Dariush 149
13 13 15 Paul Felder 141
14 14 6 Edson Barboza 120
15 15 Mairbek Taisumov 119
16 36 16 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 118
17 17 Leonardo Santos 101.5
18 18 Rustam Khabilov 91.5
19 20 Carlos Diego Ferreira 87
19 20 Clay Guida 87
21 22 Charles Oliveira 86.5
21 22 Dan Hooker 86.5
23 16 Evan Dunham 85.5
24 29 Gilbert Burns 83
25 24 Jim Miller 78.5
26 38 Kajan Johnson 77
27 25 Gregor Gillespie 75
28 26 Abel Trujillo 73
29 19 Joe Lauzon 72.5
30 28 14 Alexander Hernandez 70
31 30 Alan Patrick 66.5
32 31 Vinc Pichel 64.5
33 76 Chris Gruetzemacher 63.5
33 26 Stevie Ray 63.5
35 32 David Teymur 62
35 32 Michel Prazeres 62
37 34 John Makdessi 57.5
38 35 Nik Lentz 56.5
39 37 Jon Tuck 53
40 39 Magomed Mustafaev 52
41 40 Polo Reyes 51
42 42 James Krause 49.5
43 44 Gleison Tibau 43.5
44 46 Bobby Green 40.5
45 47 Joseph Duffy 37.5
46 48 Lando Vannata 36
47 50 Joaquim Silva 32
47 48 8 Justin Gaethje 32
49 51 Dong Hyun Kim 31.5
50 52 Drakkar Klose 31
50 52 Sage Northcutt 31
52 54 Marc Diakiese 30.5
53 55 Alex White 28
54 56 Scott Holtzman 25.5
55 57 Davi Ramos 25
56 58 Jared Gordon 24.5
57 59 Damir Hadzovic 22.5
57 59 Jordan Rinaldi 22.5
57 59 Teemu Packalen 22.5
60 62 Andrew Holbrook 22
61 63 Alvaro Herrera 20
61 63 Ross Pearson 20
63 65 Erik Koch 19
64 66 Josh Emmett 17
65 NR Nick Hein 16.5
66 67 Desmond Green 16
66 67 Mizuto Hirota 16
68 69 Damien Brown 9.5
69 70 Jason Gonzalez 9
70 71 Frankie Perez 8
71 73 Darrell Horcher 4.5
71 73 Felipe Silva 4.5
71 73 Thibault Gouti 4.5
74 77 Alex Reyes 0
74 77 Claudio Puelles 0
74 NR Dan Moret 0
74 77 Daniel Teymur 0
74 77 Devin Powell 0
74 77 Matt Frevola 0
74 77 Michel Quinones 0
74 77 Nasrat Haqparast 0

 

