UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Apr 9/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 1 Daniel Cormier 521 2 3 4 Glover Teixeira 185 3 4 8 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 166 4 5 9 Ovince Saint Preux 158.5 5 6 2 Alexander Gustafsson 147.5 6 8 5 Ilir Latifi 130.5 7 9 Sam Alvey 127 8 10 3 Volkan Oezdemir 123 9 7 7 Jimi Manuwa 115 10 11 10 Misha Cirkunov 93 11 17 6 Jan Blachowicz 71.5 12 12 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 63 13 13 Ed Herman 61 13 13 14 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 61 15 16 13 Tyson Pedro 56 16 20 Paul Craig 53 17 18 Dominick Reyes 47.5 18 19 15 Gian Villante 42 19 20 Steve Bosse 32 20 26 Khalil Rountree 29.5 21 22 Jared Cannonier 29 22 24 12 Patrick Cummins 27.5 23 25 Jake Collier 27 24 27 Gokhan Saki 25 25 28 11 Corey Anderson 24 26 29 Jeremy Kimball 22.5 27 31 16 Jordan Johnson 22 28 30 Aleksandar Rakic 20 29 32 Devin Clark 16 30 34 Adam Milstead 9 31 35 Marcel Fortuna 8 32 36 Abdul-Kerim Edilov 5 33 38 Josh Stansbury 4 34 39 Bojan Mihajlovic 0 34 39 Cody Bochnovic 0 34 NR Magomed Ankalaev 0 34 39 Marcin Prachnio 0 34 NR Mike Rodriguez 0 34 39 Saparbek Safarov 0

Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings

