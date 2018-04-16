Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Dustin Poirier is one step closer to a title shot after his performance Saturday night, and he also has some more dough in his bank account.

Here are the fighter payouts for UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje, released by the Arizona Department of Gaming.

Attendance: 11,382
Gate: $1,085,712.25

Dustin Poirier: $240,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Gaethje: $163,500 ($110,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Oliveira: $160,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Condit: $130,000 ($115,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Israel Adesanya: $109,500 ($53,000 to show, $53,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tim Boetsch: $92,000 ($72,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Tavares: $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Antonio Carlos Junior: $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yushin Okami: $85,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michelle Waterson: $84,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Moraga: $84,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Adam Wieczorek: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gilbert Burns: $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alejandro Perez: $60,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Wilson Reis: $41,000 ($31,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Krzysztof Jotko: $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cortney Casey: $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matthew Lopez: $37,000 ($33,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luke Sanders: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marvin Vettori: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Muslim Salikhov: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lauren Mueller: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dhiego Lima: $20,000 ($15,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ricky Rainey: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Patrick Williams: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Moret: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Shana Dobson: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Arjan Bhullar: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

