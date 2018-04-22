UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee

Apr 21, 2018

Boardwalk Hall

Atlantic City, New Jersey

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee Results

Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Catchweight – 157 lbs (five rounds):

Edson Barboza (19-5, #14 ranked lightweight)

Kevin Lee (16-5, #5 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Frankie Edgar (22-6-1, #4 ranked featherweight)

Cub Swanson (25-8, #18 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Chase Sherman (11-4, #27 ranked heavyweight)

Justin Willis (6-1, #22 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:

David Branch (21-4, #25 ranked middleweight)

Thiago Santos (17-5, #12 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Aljamain Sterling (14-3, #9 ranked bantamweight)

Brett Johns (15-0, #30 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Jim Miller (28-11, 1 NC, #25 ranked lightweight)

Dan Hooker (16-7, #21 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (FS1/TSN5 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Ryan LaFlare (13-2, #28 ranked welterweight)

Alex Garcia (15-4, #18 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:

Merab Dvalishvili (7-3, #52 ranked bantamweight)

Ricky Simon (10-1) **WINNER BY TKO (REFEREE STOPPAGE) – ROUND 3 (5:00)

Welterweights:

Siyar Bahadurzada (23-6-1, #45 ranked welterweight) **WINNER BY KO (BODY KICK & PUNCH) – ROUND 2 (2:40)

Luan Chagas (15-2-1, #67 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Corey Anderson (10-4, #25 ranked light heayvweight) WINNER BY UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Patrick Cummins (10-4, #22 ranked light heayvweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Tony Martin (12-4, #53 ranked welterweight) **WINNER BY UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Keita Nakamura (33-8-2, 1 NC, #31 ranked welterweight)

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee Results