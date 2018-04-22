Frankie Edgar had a hero’s welcome last night on his home turf of New Jersey, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee.

Before we go any further, we should note that the New Jersey State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights (but Kevin Lee and Cub Swanson have recently inked new contracts, so their estimates may be way off – will update in the future as more info comes in). So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 9,541

Gate: $923,720

Frankie Edgar: $420,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

David Branch: $165,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Lee: $145,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $15,000 fine for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edson Barboza: $105,000 ($75,000 to show, $15,000 from Lee for missing weight, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Siyar Bahadurzada: $101,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cub Swanson: $96,000 ($76,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jim Miller: $91,000 ($71,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aljamain Sterling: $77,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ricky Simon: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Merab Dvalishvili: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Corey Anderson: $62,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Leslie Smith: $62,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus) – UFC paid out despite fight being canceled

Dan Hooker: $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Santos: $53,000 ($43,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan LaFlare: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tony Martin: $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Garcia: $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chase Sherman: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Willis: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Patrick Cummins: $30,000 ($20,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Keita Nakamura: $26,000 ($21,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brett Johns: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luan Chagas: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ulka Sasaki: $10,000 – UFC paid out despite fight being canceled

