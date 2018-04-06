Select Page

UFC 223: Khabib vs Iaquinta Fight Card

UFC 223: Khabib vs Iaquinta
Apr 7, 2018 
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, New York

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV’s range between 13,300-6,500 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 9,800

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Lightweight Championship (only Khabib eligible for belt):
Khabib Nurmagomedov (25-0, #3 ranked lightweight) vs Al Iaquinta (13-3-1, #2 ranked lightweight)

UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship:
Rose Namajunas (8-3, #2 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-1, #2 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:
Renato Moicano (11-1-1, #32 ranked featherweight) vs Calvin Kattar (18-2, #20 ranked featherweight)

Featherweights:
Zabit Magomedsharipov (8-0, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Kyle Bochniak (8-2, #43 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:
Joe Lauzon (27-15, #19 ranked lightweight) vs Chris Gruetzemacher (13-3, #76 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (11-2, #12 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Felice Herrig (14-6,  #5 ranked women’s strawweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Bec Rawlings (7-7, #18 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Ashlee Evans-Smith (5-3, #6 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:
Evan Dunham (18-6-1, #16 ranked lightweight) vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier (10-2, #36 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Devin Clark (8-2, #32 ranked light heavyweights) vs Michael Rodriguez (9-2)

