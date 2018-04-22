Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Kevin Lee (vs Edson Barboza)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 233 to 64 (142-51 significant strikes)

58% significant strike accuracy

4 takedowns

11 guard passes

Other than doing the Stanky Leg after eating a head kick, Kevin Lee totally dominating Edson Barboza lasts night – and the numbers prove it.

